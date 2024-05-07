Today on Sky Sports Racing: Patriotik returns to Ffos Las to face Idefix De Ciergues

It's domestic racing galore on this busy Tuesday, as Ffos Las, Hereford and Southwell all host exciting cards - live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.25 Ffos Las - Course winner Patriotik returns

Patriotik returns to the scene of his last triumph for this Download The Ak Bets App Novices' Hurdle, aiming to go one better up in trip from his silver medal here last time out. This half-brother to French hurdler No Shoes On remains open to improvement for Evan Williams, who pairs up the five-year-old with his daughter Isabel.

Idefix De Ciergues is likely to be a frontrunner under the guidance of Champion Jockey silver medallist Sean Bowen. This lengthy gelding has hit the frame on his last four starts and will have no problem staying the two miles and six furlong trip.

He was beaten last time out at Chepstow by Magical Escape, who reopposes here for Kim Bailey. Ciaran Gethings retains the ride here, and a similar performance would see his charge go close. Also, keep an eye out for the Seven Barrows entrant Old Time Chaser, who spent large sections of his last outing in touch with the leaders despite finishing third.

8.00 Hereford - Course and distance victor is back for more

Can't Beat History has been there and done it over course and distance at Hereford, but will require a repeat of October's striking performance to deny a competitive Get Free Bets@Planetsportbet Handicap Chase field. The expected good to firm going should suit this eight-year-old who should make the early running.

Running for Sheila Lewis is Family Pot who has two previous career victories at this venue, and should improve from a disappointing fourth on his last visit. The new training duo of Josh and Gary Moore field Heaven Smart for the first time here, who will be a force to be reckoned with if he can rectify errors that have seen him unseated at Newbury and Chepstow recently.

8.12 Southwell - Mostly Sunny makes hurdling debut

Dan Skelton saddles Mostly Sunny in this Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Maiden Hurdle in Nottinghamshire, in what could be a telling contest. The five-year-old has just joined the Lodge Hill yard from Heather Main and is making his first appearance over hurdles after showing great potential on the all-weather at Kempton in January.

Also going to post is New Order, who ran Carrigmoorna Rowan close on his return from a 70-day absence at Market Rasen last month. Gavin Sheehan's charge is likely to head the market at the off and will take some stopping if his issue of jumping left has been resolved.

Jean Danjou underwent wind surgery in February but had showed promise over this two mile trip at Huntingdon in October. The five-year-old probably needs the trip but if he travels well, he's one for the tracker.

Watch every race from Ffos Las, Hereford and Southwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, May 7.