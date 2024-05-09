Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jayarebe, Bracken’s Laugh and Capulet clash at Chester

Chester hosts top-class action as Brunel Nation bids for the hat-trick as the Dee Stakes has Jayarebe, Bracken's Laugh and Capulet clash, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.35 Chester - Brunel Nation bids for the hat-trick

A competitive heat sees the majority of the field arrive here on the back of a victory including Brunel Nation seeking the hat-trick in the Halliwell Jones Handicap (2.35).

Richard Hughes' Brunel Nation is bidding for a hat-trick following his latest victory at Newmarket which was the result of the stewards' room after a severe interference. This is a much tougher contest but he can continue improving.

Never So Brave is favoured in the betting and thoroughly thumped his rivals on his seasonal debut at Thirsk. He can continue this upward curve.

Nellie Leylax had it all his own way on the front end last time out at Haydock. However, he may struggle to win from his wide draw.

3.05 Chester - Jayarebe, Bracken's Laugh and Capulet clash in the Dee Stakes

Jayarebe, Bracken's Laugh and Capulet clash in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes (3.05).

Jayarebe made a good field at Newmarket look very ordinary when stepping up in trip in the Feilden Stakes. This extra furlong should be no problem to him.

Bracken's Laugh runs for the in-form Richard Hughes who holds him in the highest regard. His seasonal return at Chelmsford was very encouraging.

The Irish raiders are represented here by Capulet for Aidan O'Brien. This is notable, he will need to reverse the form with Bracken's Laugh after Chelmsford to add another win to his tally.

3.40 Chester - St Leger 2nd Arrest takes on Deauville Legend in the Ormonde Stakes

Arrest and Deauville Legend feature in the tote.co.uk Supporting Racing Ormonde Stakes (3.40).

Arrest looked like a top middle-distance horse last year and his second in the St Leger seemed to prove that. However, he was very disappointing last time out and these ground conditions may not suit.

The Irish raiders are represented here by Point Lonsdale with Ryan Moore onboard. The globetrotter never knows how to run a bad race and he may be the most consistent.

We have only seen Deauville Legend three times since his huge effort in the Melbourne Cup in 2022. The application of first-time blinkers is something to note.

