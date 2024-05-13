Today on Sky Sports Racing: Laoisman seeks four-timer at Windsor

After landing the hat-trick last time out at Wolverhampton, Laoisman is on the hunt for the four-timer at Windsor - live on Sky Sports Racing...

6.35 Windsor - Laoisman seeks four-timer

Laoisman managed to get the hat-trick up the last day when winning at Wolverhampton. The gelding operation seemed to help him concentrate even more the last day when getting a dream run up the inside and he looks to continue his progression on the turf here.

Royal Ascot winner Rhythm N Hooves lines up here looking to get back into form after a few runs in the wilderness for Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson. Leap Abroad got back to winning way the last day at Leicester when just holding on. The form has been franked with third coming out to win but the change in ground isn't something that will suit.

6.50 Wolverhampton - Debutant winner Miss Bielsa returns

Miss Bielsa did well to beat her stable companion the last day at Wolverhampton overcoming a poor start. She came through rivals to run on strongly whilst looking green under pressure. This daughter of Nathaniel looks progressive on that run even though the form hasn't been tested as much.

Silent Glance was very slow away at Kempton on debut but learnt with racing to make up positions to sit just behind the leader. She showed a smart turn of foot to quicken away from her rivals. The form in behind isn't necessarily good however visually was a destructive performance. Of the other runners, Loving Look made a nice re-appearance at Windsor and will look to build on that when making a satisfactory debut.

4.35 Hereford - Golden Maverick on the hat-trick hunt

Golden Maverick takes his first step out outside of four-year old company in this handicap hurdle which also sees fellow juvenile hurdler Swift Hawk line up too. The Jamie Snowden-trained son of Zarak won a hotly contested series final at Musselburgh the last day on completely different conditions as to usual. He has been put up 7lb for that and will need to step up again but that is not out of the question for this progressive gelding.

The other juvenile Swift Hawk tried his hand in open company last time and wasn't embarrassed when being beaten three quarters of a length behind a nice rival. The two four-year-olds look to have this race between them.

Watch every race from Hereford, Windsor and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Monday May 13.