Today on Sky Sports Racing: Last time out winners Rostello and Glengeever clash at Southwell

3.00 Southwell - Last time out winners Rostello and Glengeever clash

Last time out winners Rostello and Glengeever clash in the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap Chase (3.00).

Luke Scott got a lovely tune out of the nine-year-old Rostello as he won over course and distance winner last time, if he continues in this form he could defy his 3lb rise.

Glengeever's victory was in a much easier race with only one opponent at Exeter last time out back in October. He has since undergone a wind operation and could cause a shock.

Jeteye makes his chase debut in this contest, the tongue tie clearly helped last time with the best run of his career to date.

4.30 Southwell- Elham Valley features

Elham Valley features in the Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap Hurdle (4.30).

The seven-year-old out ran his odds last time out finishing third behind High Treason. Sean Bowen is now in the saddle and this partnership would be dangerous to dismiss.

Hiconic has been running consistently of late and is only 1lb above her last winning mark. If she's fully fit she should be taken seriously.

Sandy Thomson sends Wolfburg all the way down from Scotland and he was last seen winning a Maiden Hurdle at Catterick in February. An opening mark of 106 makes him potentially very well handicapped.

7.10 Chepstow - Course and distance winner Under Curfew bids to defy penalty

Under Curfew bids to defy a penalty in the Shania Twain Live In July Handicap (7.10).

The Tony Carroll trained eight-year-old rarely runs a bad race and teams up with up and coming 7lb apprentice Jack Doughty.

Joy Choi has finished in the first three for her last six runs, however, cheekpieces are reached for now which could help her unlock more wins than places to his name.

Four-time course and distance winner Rhubarb is back after only a four-day lay off but back at her stomping ground it wouldn't be a surprise to see her with her head in-front again.

