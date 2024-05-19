Today on Sky Sports Racing: Glorious Angel clashes with Game Breaker at Ripon

Ripon hosts a seven-race card on Sunday, with high class action on the continent at Auteuil - live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.15 Ripon

Grant Tuer sent Glorious Angel over to France last time for a Group Three, but her sights are lowered here and she could be the one to beat. This four-year-old never really threatened on that aforementioned trip to Longchamp, but has tasted success over five furlongs at Ripon and may suit the slightly increased trip.

We haven't seen Game Breaker for 296 days when getting the job done when well backed off a mark of 73 on handicap debut and has since moved yards from Ralph Beckett to Rebecca Menzies.

The consistent Origintrail is never too far away and this course and distance winner is off her last winning mark. Paul Mulrennan retains the ride and together they will be hoping to go one better than the second on her return from a 207-day break at Catterick last time out.

3.05 Auteuil

Juntos Ganamos will be without regular rider and last year's Champion Jockey Felix De Giles through injury and knowing he can make the odd mistake, new pilot James Reveley will be hoping for a clear round on this talented five-year-old

2023 Cleeve Hurdle winner Gold Tweet will need to find improvement with Juntos Ganamos as he was beaten by 15 lengths by him two starts ago, but this stamina test could play into his hands.

Gran Diose jumped for fun before being collared late on by Grandeur Nature in November and if ridden with a change of tactics, he would be another to consider.

4.55 Auteuil

Kibboutz was last seen winning the Grade Two Amadou Hurdle and now has Bryony Frost in the saddle with the application of first time blinkers too and would bring the best form into the race.

Francois Nicolle is also represented by Kingland who was impressive on his last start in a Group Three event and could pose the biggest danger to Kibboutz.

Pistache Dore steps out of Handicap company after carrying top weight to victory last time out and if looking for an each-way selection, it would be no surprise to see him run into a place at a big price.

Watch every race from Ripon and Auteuil on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday May 18.