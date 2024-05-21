Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hitched faces Otago in Brighton feature

Brighton and Hexham are the venues for domestic action on Tuesday, with 14 races live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.20 Brighton - Hitched faces Otago

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Uncle Dick bids to defy top weight after getting the job done after running only the day before and has since had a 20-day break and is back at his beloved Brighton. Charlie Bishop replaces Mia Nicholls in the plate for this one.

Hitched was last seen in winning action when winning at Wolverhampton off a mark of 60 and if fully fit on his first start this season, just a 2lb rise could make him very dangerous. He reverts back to turf here after a successful switch to the all-weather last time out and was only unsuccessful at this venue on his last visit due to the loss of a shoe.

Otago was only just beaten by Uncle Dick and now has a 6lb pull with him, so it would be no surprise to see the tables turned here. He has tasted victory over this seven furlong trip at Brighton before too, and retains the services of Charlie Bennett.

7.58 Hexham - Roccovango bids to defy a penalty

The Olly Murphy-trained Roccovango has been in a rich vein of form since joining Olly Murphy and appreciated the step up in trip and sets a very high standard in this Stoneacre Best For Suzuki And Mazda Novices' Hurdle. He will have to defy a penalty to taste victory, but with Sean Bowen on board anything is possible.

Lucinda Russell saddles Reforme who has improved with each and every run and jumped nicely on debut at Musselburgh. This horse can take another step forward today and may well break his maiden stepping up in trip.

A step up in trip for Conquer The Breeze awaits after being firmly put in his place when a distant second last time out. However, this five-year-old was returning from a 178-day break and will be ridden with plenty of restraint by Danny McMenamin this time.

8.28 Hexham - Hartur d'Oudairies the one to beat

Craig Nichol rides Hartur d'Oudairies who fought out a hard battle with Horn Cape last time out and should go close again in this Northumberland County Show Handicap Hurdle.

Les's Legacy seemed to really appreciate the being back on a sounder surface last time and will get very similar conditions here as well. When last here just over a week ago he pressed the leader in the closing stages and was unlucky to be beaten by a head.

First time cheekpieces are applied to A Law Of Her Own who is having her second start for Dan Skelton. Going back through her form, her fourth to Brighterdaysahead in November looks very appealing.

