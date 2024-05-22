Today on Sky Sports Racing: €625k Frankel colt Age Of Gold headlines

Wednesday’s action is from Yarmouth and Southwell, with the former featuring some exciting young horses like the £534k (€625k) Frankel colt Age Of Gold.

4.00 Yarmouth - €625k Frankel colt Age Of Gold headlines

Godolphin's Age Of Gold tops the contenders in the British EBF Novice Stakes (4.00).

The Charlie Appleby-trained two-year-old cost €625k as a yearling and this brother to the useful Fivethousandtoone will be popular to make a winning debut under William Buick.

George Scott took this race last season with Watch My Tracer, and he introduces £200,000 Acclamation colt Mission Command.

Ryan Moore and Michael Bell team up with Nascimento, this Cotai Glory offspring has interesting potential.

5.40 Southwell - In-form Scrum Diddly and Broomfields Cave clash

In-form duo Scrum Diddly and Broomfields Cave clash in the Download The Raceday Ready App Novices' Handicap Chase (5.40).

Harry Derham's Scrum Diddly will head the weights as he looks for a first success over fences on his fourth attempt, as he steps up in distance and down in grade.

Neil Mulholland's Broomfields Cave returned with a solid second at Plumpton last month and he should be in the mix if able to build on that effort off this 2lb higher mark.

Cedar Row is another to note as he makes his chasing debut for the O'Neill racing team.

6.40 Southwell - Half-brother to Sir Erec debuts for Prescott

Sir Mark Prescott's Patch Man features in the Download Our Racecourse App Raceday Ready Open National Hunt Flat Race (6.40).

A €100,000 purchase as a foal, the son of Walk In The Park rates a fascinating runner for his trainer and is expected to go close on debut under Sean Bowen.

Rebecca Menzies' Masterkey made a pleasing start to his career when third at Sedgefield 12 days ago and with further progress anticipated, could prove a tough nut to crack under Nathan Moscrop.

Bold Recruit arrives here with some racecourse experience, having run a handful of times in point-to-points, he went close in two of these. He will need to improve again.

