Today on Sky Sports Racing: Prix Hocquart sees Calandagan and Trafalgar Square clash again

Thursday’s action on Sky Sports Racing features Group 3 action from Prix Hocquart while Lingfield has the consistent Genesius return for Sir Mark Prescott.

6.33 ParisLongchamp - Prix Hocquart has Calandagan and Trafalgar Square clashing again

Calandagan and Trafalgar Square clash in the Group 3 Prix Hocquart (6.33).

Calandagan won a Group 3 at ParisLongchamp by being held up and travelling through rivals to win well, drawing clear in the closing stages.

Trafalgar Square finished third behind Calandagan two starts ago, however his form has been franked since winning the Prix de l'Avre. He beat the progressive Mister Gatz and Roadshow. But he has been on course frequently and this might be one too many.

Savannestern was impressive on his Chantilly debut but disappointed last time out as he stepped up in class at ParisLongchamp. He needs to progress in this contest.

5.20 Lingfield - Consistent Genesius makes return for Sir Mark Prescott

Genesius consistently hit the crossbar last season and looks to go one better in the Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap (5.20).

Sir Mark Prescott's Genesius made a winning start on seasonal debut last season at Thirsk from a 2lb lower mark and he bids to do the same as last year. Morgan Cole takes the ride.

Letaba gained his second win at Kempton beating Geelong last time out which resulted in only a 2lb increase for that performance. His return to the turf could be interesting for this in-form yard.

James Fanshawe can do no wrong recently and he saddles Chips And Rice who attempts to get back to winning ways. He made a decent seasonal debut last time and can build off top-weight.

4.50 Lingfield - Beach Point bids to defy penalty after nice Doncaster win

Beach Point won nicely last time out at Doncaster and looks to carry the penalty in the Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap (4.50).

William Knight's Beach Point ducked to his right leaving the stalls last time out and was held up in the rear. He looked to hit trouble in running but powered clear to claim the race. There will be a quick turn around which raises concerns.

Magic Rascal was unlucky last time out, his second does reflect the effort and he didn't get too clear of a run. The George Boughey three-year-old reunites with Billy Loughnane and could go well here.

Charles Martin made a decent handicap debut attempt at Kempton and will look to continue progressing here.

