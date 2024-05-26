Today on Sky Sports Racing: Willie Mullins saddles Fine Margin at Fontwell

The Willie Mullins contingent are back on British shores, as Fine Margin heads for Fontwell - live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.39 Fontwell - Willie Mullins saddles Fine Margin

Seven-year-old gelding Fine Margin makes the trip from Willie Mullins' Closutton yard for this Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking Maiden Hurdle. This horse was last seen contesting a Grade Three handicap hurdle at Aintree and this 128-rated novice should - barring accident - get his first success over hurdles.

James Owen has a great record with horses running for him for the first time and ex-English pointer Bless The Moon could be the danger in receipt of 7lbs.

Oval Street hasn't been seen since the end of February when finishing second and looks like he'll be playing for places again today.

3.35 Uttoxeter - Malaita headlines Clarke Chase

Malaita has been a model of consistency winning her last two but now has risen to a mark of 121 and this £40k Clarke Chase is by far her toughest test to date. Charlie Deutsch retains the ride after clinching a Grade Two at Cheltenham on board last time out.

Another horse bidding for a hat-trick is Eaton Collina who since dropping back in trip has found his form and would be no surprise to see go close again.

Dan Skelton has his team in top form and last time out winner Mylesfromwicklow is another who will be up there from the outset and if getting into the same rhythm as last time, he could be hard to catch.

2.40 ParisLongchamp - Blue Rose Cen heads Prix d'Ispahan market

Maurizio Guarnieri will be hoping for better luck than when Big Rock made his stable debut for him last weekend in the Lockinge here with Blue Rose Cen who was last seen winning the Prix de l'Opera. The four-year-old also claimed the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at this venue and is likely to go off the favourite.

Haya Zark has been a revelation since dropping back to ten furlongs, beating another of todays rivals Horizon Dore last time out at Longchamp. He was largely underestimated by the market in the run-up to that Prix Ganay, with Alexis Pouchin retaining his position in the plate.

Mqse De Sevigne very rarely runs a bad race and comes here on the back of an easy victory in a Listed contest last time out, although a fourth win from five starts would require a herculean effort.

