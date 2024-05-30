Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ey Up Its The Boss returns to Ripon for battle with Baryshnikov

Ripon and Lingfield host UK action on Thursday, with Ey Up Its The Boss aiming for another triumph over course and distance.

4.20 Ripon - Ey Up Its The Boss headlines feature

Ey Up Its The Boss was delivered late down the outside over course and distance when winning a head. He carries a 5lb penalty for that win however valuable 7lb claimer Jack Enright takes weight off his back so technically he is 2lb well in. Jack Knight replaces David Nolan in the plate this time around.

Baryshnikov has been a busy boy so far this season with five runs under his belt with one win this season to his name. However, he was bitterly disappointing at Newmarket the last day. A return to this course looks like it will spark him back to his old form.

Loyal Touch didn't handle the step up in class when seventh at York two weeks ago but should be back in the frame back amongst Class Three company.

4.30 Lingfield - Dorney Lake to face Moakadd

The wind operation looked to help a lot last time for the John and Thady Gosden-trained Dorney Lake. The son of Ardad won well at Yarmouth the last day when making all and dictating from the front. He beat some nice rivals that day and looks to kick back on here under William Buick.

Moakadd was one of those that finished behind Dorney Lake and showed a slight bit of improvement at Doncaster behind a nice rival. He should be outclassed a bit here, but with another run he will be given a handicap mark.

2.40 Ripon - Substitute the one to beat

The Mark Johnston-trained Substitute was a cosy winner over course and distance when beating seven rivals just 11 days ago. This will take more winning as there are some taking debutants lining up.

The Amo Racing son of Calyx is one who stands out on paper for being bred to be full of early speed. Retained rider David Egan takes the trip up to Ripon to ride. George Boughey has a duo of debutants lining up here, one in the famous colours of the Bamford family.