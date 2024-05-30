Hollie Doyle's blog: Forest Fairy can claim Oaks glory at Epsom

Our ambassador has five rides at Epsom on the big day on Saturday and reveals her fancies for both domestic Classics this weekend, the Oaks and the Derby.

Lynda looks good in Epsom dash

Riding for dual Classic winner Karl Burke is always a pleasure and I have a winning chance for him on Betfred Derby Day at Epsom on Saturday.

I'm on Karl's useful sprinter Looking For Lynda in the Aston Martin 'Dash' Handicap (3.45) - the fastest 5f in the racing calendar. The chestnut hasn't won yet this season but has run some solid races in defeat including over course and distance back in April.

His latest performance in a valuable sprint at York sets a high standard so I'm expecting him to be in the mix off just a 1lb higher rating if his low draw in stall one doesn't prove a disadvantage.

Karl couldn't be in better form, landing both the Irish and German Guineas last weekend, and Looking For Lynda won't mind the ground on the easy side.

Speed test should suit Enchanting

My boss Imad Alsagar's well-bred filly Enchanting will be a big price for the Betfred 3YO 'Dash' Handicap (3.10) at Epsom but she's more than capable of making her presence felt off a relatively low mark.

The Andrew Balding-trained daughter of Blue Point will need to improve on her unplaced effort in a 5f handicap at York but has the natural speed to travel powerfully down the hill.

We're drawn among the more fancied runners in the high gates and the forecast ease in the ground shouldn't pose an issue to a filly who won in heavy ground at Beverley last year.

Revitalised Kotari out for four-timer

Gary and Josh Moore's Kotari couldn't line up for the Long Shot Northern Dancer Handicap (5.15) at Epsom in any better shape.

He's been a revelation since switching back to the Flat from hurdles, notching consecutive wins at Windsor, Salisbury and Ascot to take his form to a new level this season.

This is a step up in class but the way he defied a penalty to win another good race over the same 1m4f at Ascot tells me there is plenty more to come.

Stamina test could be key to Cuban

I won a Wolverhampton novice on Grey Cuban who I'm re-united with in the ten-furlong Hong Kong Jockey Club Lester Piggott Handicap (1.25) on Saturday.

Hugo Palmer's grey didn't build on that promise in a handicap at Chester's Boodles May Festival but the step up in trip could see him get back on track from a decent draw.

His dam enjoyed a test of stamina so I'm hoping for a good run as long as he copes with the idiosyncrasies of Epsom.

Badri needs to step up for Tokyo repeat

Badri hasn't re-discovered last season's form yet but attempts a second consecutive win in the JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap (5.50) at Epsom.

I was on board when he picked up strongly to achieve what was 12 months ago a clear career best for previous trainer Ruth Carr.

Now with Julie Camacho, he's been given a chance by the handicapper, resuming off a 2lb lower mark than the one he defied at Ascot back in October but he will need to be on his 'A' game to do it again. Hopefully, the cheekpieces he wears for the first time will make a difference.

Los Angeles boasts strong derby credentials

It's the day of reckoning for Betfred Derby favourite City Of Troy, who may well prove his Qipco 2000 Guineas run all wrong on Epsom Downs on Saturday (4.30).

Aidan O'Brien has been defiant in his praise for the son of Justify since blaming himself for under-cooking him in preparation for the Newmarket Classic.

This gorgeous colt has the class to bounce back over this longer distance, just as stable companion Auguste Rodin did in similar circumstances 12 months ago.

However, I'm a big fan of his stable companion Los Angeles, who has done nothing but improve and put down a solid marker in winning the Leopardstown Derby Trial on his seasonal return. He could give jockey Wayne Lordan a day to remember.

Fairy catches my eye in Oaks

Aidan O'Brien's Ylang Ylang is the class act in the Betfred Oaks (4.30) at Epsom on Friday but I've got a strong feeling for Ralph Beckett's improving filly Forest Fairy.

Image: Forest Fairy is Hollie Doyle's tip for the Oaks

She really impressed me in the Cheshire Oaks on a track that probably didn't really suit her. She'll enjoy the test of stamina at Epsom and won't mind the forecast ground, either.

Ralph has won the Classic twice and excels with three-year-old fillies so I'm expecting her to run a big race from a good draw for the excellent Rossa Ryan.

Denmark trip ended in disappointment

My flight to Denmark last weekend to partner Jockey Club Stakes winner Outbox in the Scandinavian Open Championship at Copenhagen proved fruitless.

Archie Watson's Hambleton Racing-owned globetrotter was sent off favourite for the Group 3 but wasn't able to dominate and just didn't enjoy the track. It was a long way to go to come back empty handed but I'm sure he'll bounce back.