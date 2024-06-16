Prix de Diane: Sparkling Plenty denies Tamfana at Chantilly

There was no joy in the Prix de Diane for David Menuisier as Sparkling Plenty edged out Survie in an all-French finish to the main event at Chantilly with Tamfana having to settle for third.

Carlos Laffon-Parias' Halfday led the field along with Oisin Murphy not far away from the pace, eager not to suffer a repeat of Tamfana's luckless 1000 Guineas run aboard Menuisier's star filly.

That duo were still in with a shout of Classic honours as the field entered the straight and started to dash for home, but Patrice Cottier's Sparkling Plenty was catching the eye in the hands of Tony Piccone as the daughter of Kingman burst onto the scene from her position towards the rear.

As Tamfana's challenge faltered late in the day, Sparkling Plenty was just beginning to hit top gear and she had enough up her sleeve to register a narrow success and a first Classic for her handler.

"It's fantastic and I was thinking I have a good chance but the race went like a dream," the winning jockey Piccone told Sky Sports Racing.

"To win this race is fantastic for me."

For Sussex-based Frenchman Menuisier it was a case of mixed emotions after watching his talented daughter of Soldier Hollow come close to big-race success for the second time this season.

"I have joy and sadness running through me, but I'm very proud," said Menuisier.

"They are hard to get [these good horses] and she ran her heart out. She had every chance and she has done the hard work at the front there. I'm proud because she did what she could, but obviously disappointed as well because she looked like the winner.

"I think she showed more kick over a mile than she did here and I may have got this one wrong [stepping up in trip], but we can correct that later on."