Hollie Doyle's blog: Trueshan can repeat Goodwood Cup magic

Our ambassador bids to win a second Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup aboard staying star Trueshan on Tuesday at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Hoping Trueshan can turn back the clock

Three years ago Trueshan gave me one of my most magical days in racing when he won the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35) in resounding fashion. Now we're hoping he can win it again at the age of eight.

Alan King's star benefitted from a lovely confidence-boosting win in Listed company at Sandown last time after frustratingly missing his intended run in the Gold Cup at Ascot due to unsuitable ground.

It looks like he's going to get conditions to his liking this time. Ideally, I'd have preferred a better draw than stall seven but he's a versatile horse these days and has all the credentials to run a massive race at ridiculous odds of 16/1.

Aidan O'Brien's hot favourite Kyprios is obviously going to be tough to beat following his emphatic win in the Gold Cup. Like Trueshan, he's a Goodwood Cup winner, lowering the colours of the great Stradivarius two years ago with my boy only a couple of lengths back in third.

Remarkable Riddiford bids for four-timer

I followed up my Goodwood Cup win on Trueshan three years ago with two more winners, including the remarkable Lord Riddiford who bids to win the same race on Tuesday, the Coral Racing Club Handicap (4.10).

Image: Hollie Doyle won aboard Lord Riddiford at Goodwood in 2021

John and Sean Quinn's grey veteran has won it for the last three years and I'm thrilled to get the chance to make it a fourth, though it's going to be tougher this time.

He's 3lb out of the handicap proper and hasn't found his best form yet this season, but there's something about the Sussex Downs that brings the best out of this wonderful nine-year-old.

Strong each-way chance for Stay Well

Hughie Morrison's six-year-old Stay Well can live up to his name and run a big race at an each-way price in the Coral Chesterfield Cup (1.50) at Goodwood.

I have a lovely draw in stall five on a horse who seems to handle any ground and settles better these days. There's no doubt he retains plenty enough ability to make his presence felt in this ten-furlong opener.

His last two runs at Chelmsford City have been encouraging, suggesting he's getting back on track. Indeed, a reproduction of his Sandown third in September off a higher mark would give him every chance.

Sweet on Hannon filly

I'm expecting a big run from Richard Hannon's three-year-old Circe in the one-mile Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap (5.20).

I won on her at Newbury the weekend before last and really liked her. She's a strong traveller who has all the attributes she needs to handle this very different kind of test.

Image: Circe (second right) ranks as a big contender according to Hollie Doyle

A 4lb rise in the weights seems fair and I have a good draw to work with in stall two, so she rates as one of my best chances on the opening day.

Light weight an advantage to Lady

Ed Walker's Balmoral Lady is progressing well enough to have a say in the outcome of the HKGC World Pool British EBF Fillies' Handicap (5.55).

Laurence Bellman's filly is 2lb out of the handicap but in races like these, a light weight can be a real advantage.

This daughter of Invincible Army had shown plenty of promise before getting her head in front at Haydock Park 10 days ago and the return to six furlongs looks to be in her favour.

Earlier, I ride Charles Hills's newcomer Huscal in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (4.45). He's a son of Saxon Warrior who cost 35,000gns as a yearling and can hopefully enjoy his first day at school in this six-furlong dash.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.