Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton's Festival Of Racing begins with a bang

Brighton and Yarmouth host domestic action this afternoon, with 12 races in store live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.55 Brighton - Dream Of Mischief and Blenheim Star contest feature

The Amanda Perrett-trained Dream of Mischief has been a model of consistency this season finishing placed on three of his five starts and is expected to go close again with Aidan Keeley claiming a handy 3lb for this Brighton Mile.

William Knight's Blenheim Star has won both starts over this course and distance and she rates a big player despite a 1lb rise for her recent Epsom second.

Of the others, Uncle Dick is a regular in these course events and should not be underestimated up in class, while Beverley winner Drink Dry is another for the shortlist.

6.40 Yarmouth - Padesha and Northern Ruler clash

Padesha makes his debut for trainer Raphael Freire having joined from the Dominic Ffrench Davis team and with the form of his opening two race franked, he could be hard to beat as he returns from an 89-day break.

William Haggas' Northern Ruler will be fancied after making an encouraging debut when second at Windsor last month, and with natural progression expected, this son of Kingman could go one better under Danny Tudhope.

James Webb arrives with an official mark of 84 after running with credit in all four starts this season but could prove vulnerable to his lesser exposed rivals with P J McDonald in the plate.

4.25 Brighton - In-form pair Three Dons and Clear Justice headline

Tony Carroll saddles the in-form Three Dons who racked up a hat-trick of wins in June, including when scoring over one mile and four furlongs here. He will be popular to score again under Molly Gunn.

The sole three-year-old in the field is Gary and Josh Moore's Clear Justice who also arrives in great nick having won at this course the last twice and he rates a big danger as he steps up in class and distance with Billy Loughnane an eye-catching booking.

The best of the rest looks to be Cryptos Dream who is a dual course and distance winner and bounced back to form when scoring at Nottingham on his last start in June.

Of the others...

Night On Earth narrowly missed out when second of five at Hamilton last time out and will be eyeing a return to the winners' enclosure in the 2.25 contest at Brighton, with Grace Angel his likely challenger. Yarmouth hosts an intriguing-looking maiden contest at 6.40 which sees Khaldiya and Raneenn face off on debut.

Later at 7.40, Angle Land looks the best of five for Neil Callan and Robert Cowell before Frankie Detorri rides Into It at Saratoga (7.52 BST).

