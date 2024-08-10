Today on Sky Sports Racing: Shergar Cup action takes centre stage

New Image, Silent Film and Bopedro headline the Shergar Mile in the Shergar Cup competition while Miss Cynthia and Regal Connection contest maiden at Lingfield.

4.30 Ascot - New Image, Silent Film and Bopedro headline in Shergar Mile

New Image, Silent Film and Bopedro clash in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile (4.30).

David O'Meara has a strong hand in this finale with New Image the favoured of his two runners. An agonising second in the International Stakes at Ascot last month, he will be popular to go one better off only 3lb higher in the weights.

Stablemate Bopedro often catches the eye with a late rattle. He did that at Goodwood when fifth last month, having dropped 1lb in the weights, and should give another good account with with Bauyrzhan Murzabayev in the plate.

Silent Film finished just behind Bopedro in that same Goodwood handicap and was luckless in his run. This distance winner could bounce back.

1.35 Ascot - Apollo One and Adaay In Devon clash in Shergar Dash

Adaay In Devon features in the classy Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash (1.35).

Rod Milman's Adaay In Devon is a tough filly who rarely runs a bad race and with the form of her recent run behind Flora Of Bermuda franked, she must be considered a huge threat.

Jim Goldie's Jordan Electrics seeks a five-timer after winning his last four starts at Hamilton and completes the shortlist under Rachel King.

5.45 Lingfield - Miss Cynthia and Regal Connection contest maiden

Miss Cynthia and Regal Connection contest the strong maiden in the Ian Heathcote Birthday Maiden Stakes (5.45).

Charlie Appleby's Regal Connection cost £525k as a yearling and having been gelded before his debut he finished third at Leicester before having an excellent second at Doncaster. He sets the standard with the promise of more to come under Dougie Costello.

Miss Cynthia has been frustrating to follow and Sir Mark Prescott reaches for the visor as he seeks to break his maiden at the 15th attempt. Rated 94, she should be winning soon and must be respected under Luke Morris.

Of the others, Huxley makes his debut for the Michael Attwater yard and would have claims on the pick of his form for previous trainer Donnacha O'Brien.

International action

The Saratoga Derby has Legend Of Time headlining for Charlie Appleby (8.20). Later on the card, Ottoman Fleet represents Appleby in the Group 1 Fourstardave Handicap (10.43). Del Mar also sees White Sands represented.

