Prix Morny: Whistlejacket holds off Rashabar for Group 1 glory

Whistlejacket saw off the late thrust of Rashabar to provide trainer Aidan O’Brien with a fifth victory in the Sumbe Prix Morny at Deauville.

Winner of Newmarket's July Stakes before finding Babouche too strong in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last weekend, Whistlejacket was a 2-1 favourite to follow in the hoofprints of Orpen (1998), Fasliyev (1999), Johannesburg (2001) and Blackbeard (2022) by claiming Group One success in France.

Always to the fore and with the rail to help, Whistlejacket was in front entering the last of six furlongs and responded to Ryan Moore's every call.

The Brian Meehan-trained Rashabar, a shock 80-1 winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, had to throw down his challenge widest of all in the hands of Sean Levey, but emerged as the biggest threat.

However, try as he might, the Holy Roman Emperor colt could never quite get on terms with the winner, who was three-quarters of a length in front at the line.

Daylight emerged best of the home team in third, with Arabie in fourth for Karl Burke, whose previously unbeaten Norfolk Stakes winner Shareholder proved disappointing, being very keen early on and eventually finishing last of nine.

O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "Really it was the boss's (John Magnier) decision - he felt he could do the two, the Heinz (Phoenix Stakes) and the Morny.

"He's a very fast horse - a typical No Nay Never, very quick. Ryan said the same - he had all the guns all the way.

"He came out of the race (last week) very well and I'm delighted. Ryan felt the Irish race didn't go quite the way he wanted, he felt two of them got together very early and the Curragh is a tough track.

"Ryan gave him a brilliant ride as always. He's a Middle Park-type horse and probably a Breeders' Cup-type horse."