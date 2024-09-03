Trailblazer Hollie Doyle smashes 1,000-winner landmark aboard Leyhaimur at Goodwood

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle celebrated another famous milestone on Tuesday as she reached 1,000 career winners aboard Leyhaimur at Goodwood.

The 27-year-old has become a household name amongst the modern greats of Flat racing in recent years and has now become just the second British woman to reach the four-figure milestone.

"Never when I started off my career did I imagine I would ride this many winners," a jubilant Doyle said.

"I'm just really grateful for all the support I've had so far; from trainers, owners, my agent - they've done a great job for me so far, even though I'm probably a nightmare to work for.

"Now all I can think about is the next thousand!"

She holds the outright record for the most winners ridden by a female jockey in a calendar year (172 in 2021) and boasts 10 Group One victories over the course of her career.

The Sky Sports Racing ambassador is perhaps best known for victories on the likes of Glen Shiel and Trueshan at Group 1 level, the former for her current boss Archie Watson.

Doyle, a trailblazer for female jockeys across the country, recorded her maiden victory at the first attempt on The Mongoose at Salisbury in 2013.

Then aged 16, she managed a further two victories in her debut season before moving to be an apprentice jockey for Richard Hannon in 2014.

She famously finished third in the 2020 instalment of BBC Sports Personality of the Year and was also named the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year in the same month.

She became the first woman to win a French classic aboard Nashwa in the 2022 edition of the Prix de Diane before steering the same horse to Nassau Stakes glory at Goodwood in the same year.

Doyle secured her ninth Group One winner aboard Bradsell in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last month and has notched a century of winners for the sixth successive season.