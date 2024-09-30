Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor and Wolverhampton host competitive cards

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Windsor with further evening fare in store from Wolverhampton - all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.55 Windsor - Last-time-out winner Solar Aclaim represents Wathnan Racing

Faleh Bughenaim is having his first season in the UK and rode his first winner on Solar Aclaim at Goodwood. The heavy going clearly suited and similar performance on slow ground should see him go close, under a 6lb penalty, in this Ivor Laws Memorial Race Handicap.

The consistent Harry's Halo comes here fresh from his course and distance success earlier this month and rates as a big danger with Rossa Ryan in the saddle.

Snuggle, Charlie Mason and Orbital Chime are the best of the rest.

4.30 Windsor - Four Adaay and Thankuappreciate contest a tricky handicap

Rod Millman's Four Adaay has recently posted two solid efforts at Sandown and was upped 5lbs to a mark of 65 which is still 9lbs below his highest winning mark. It would be no surprise to see him follow up in this Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 519 Handicap under Oisin Murphy.

Declan Carroll saddles Thankuappreciate who has a great chance if performing to the level of his second at Chester last time out. Jockey Zak Wheatley claims 3lbs for this one.

Mumayaz and Crimson Sand could also enter calculations, especially if the latter progresses as expected following his wind operation.

Best of the rest

At Newton Abbot, Ronnies Rules is on the hunt for a four-timer under rules but will meet the likes of Fergal O'Brien's Can't Resist It and Hard As Nails, both of whom hold strong claims at 2.35pm. At 3.10pm, Skyjack Hijack goes for the hat-trick for the Jennie Candlish team, with Shaving his likely rival.

Up at Wolverhampton, William Haggas fields Mockirr in Novice company after his debut fifth on the all-weather at Southwell. This three-year-old should suit turf better and could go well under Tom Marquand (4.50pm). War Chant looks to carry a 5lb penalty to victory half an hour later.

