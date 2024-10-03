Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell and Newcastle host live action

Jumps action returns to Southwell as the new season approaches, with Flat action also in store on the Newcastle all-weather.

5.05 Newcastle - Appier and Machete Beach contest strong feature

Sean Woods' Appier has been holding his form well this season, including when winning off 2lb lower at Lingfield in June. He returns from a short break and this dual course-and-distance winner should be in the money under Daniel Muscutt.

Harry Charlton saddles the sole three-year-old in the line-up as Machete Beach has his second start in handicap company. Having shown a great attitude to land his first two starts, this son of Territories if fancied to claim this before progressing up the grades.

Kevin Ryan's Thundering is relatively unexposed on this surface and is worth a market watch with Tom Eaves back in the plate.

3.40 Southwell - In-form Sunshine Diamond and Shakeyatailfeather clash

Sunshine Diamond makes his debut for Neil Mulholland having scored at Wexford on his final start for former trainer Liam O'Brien. That form entitles him to go close here despite conceding upwards of 7lb all round. James Bowen replaces Conor McNamara in the saddle.

The Dan Skelton-trained Shakeyatailfeather got off the mark at the sixth attempt over hurdles at Newton Abbot last month and rates the biggest danger with Harry Atkins claiming 7lb.

5.40 Newcastle - Godolphin's Tornado Alert and Reign Of Honour headline

Saeed bin Suroor's Tornado Alert made an encouraging debut when third at Lingfield last month and he looks the type to improve as he steps up to a mile.

Charlie Appleby saddles Kingman colt Reign Of Honour who makes his debut under Dougie Costello. The pair have been in grand form, operating at 36 per cent this season and he should give the likely favourite plenty to think about.

William Haggas' Half Moon Bay is worth a mention after finishing fifth in a pair of novice contests this summer. Juddmonte colt Byblos is a Frankel half-brother to Siskin. Fourth on debut, he holds claims here under Kieran Shoemark.

Best of the rest

Dog Fox will be a popular runner for the Greenall and Guerriero combination at Southwell (4.40pm), with Wise Guy also in the mix for Stuart Edmunds. Later at Newcastle, Ravat and Equiano Springs are two notable runners in Class 4 handicap company, with the former donning the Godolphin blue.

Over at Chantilly, Christophe Ferland's Tazara looks the pick of the runners in Listed company at 2.22pm.

Thursday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Southwell and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing