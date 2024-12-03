Hollie Doyle's blog: Intense competition expected in Hong Kong International Jockeys' Challenge

Our ambassador takes a break from winter commitments in Japan to ride in the International Jockey's Challenge in Hong Kong on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Out to make history in Hong Kong challenge

I simply can't wait to return to Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday for my fifth appearance at the 2024 Longines International Jockeys' Championship (IJC), live on Sky Sports Racing. It's such a thrill to be invited back to compete against many of the world's top jockeys.

Representing Great Britain is always special and I'll be flying the home flag with Ryan Moore and William Buick. The competition will be intense, however, with New Zealand's James McDonald, French ace Mickael Barzalona and Ireland's champion Colin Keane among the 12 riders vying for the highest points tally across four races.

Both Australian-based Rachel King and I have the opportunity to become the first female to win the Challenge outright - an achievement that would perfectly round off another satisfying year at home and abroad.

Becoming the first female jockey to win a race at the Challenge in 2020 on Harmony N Blessed, when I finished joint-third overall, was a special moment and going one better the year after with an equal second place was also a proud achievement, so I can't wait to see what happens on Wednesday.

Hoping Circus can reel them in

In the first leg (12.10), my mount Circus Reel must overcome a high draw. David Hall's sprinter ran well last time when dropping back to the minimum distance so hopefully has the gate speed to make his mark in this 5f dash.

Unexposed after only three starts in Hong Kong, he's a horse who likes to be dropped in for a late run so if the race unfolds to suit his racing style he could just find enough to post a telling finish.

Sixth Generation is my ride in the second leg (12.40), a handicap over the extended 1m, but the draw has again been unkind. Barrier 11 is going to make life difficult for a horse who comes here on the back of a respectable fourth on the All-Weather at Sha Tin.

Trained by Jamie Richards, he's a capable performer who goes without his usual visor and has the potential to be dangerous if the cards fall right.

Fighting chance with Soleil

The third leg (1.40) of the Challenge is also over the extended 1m which should prove ideal for my mount Soleil Fighter, who is drawn well in gate three.

Trained by David Hayes, he ran well two starts ago when he was beaten only a neck over course and distance from another low draw. Relatively low mileage in Hong Kong, he had to work too hard from a wide position on his latest start but can bounce back from that.

Doug Whyte's Goko Win ran a really good race last time when he was second over this 6f so I'm hopeful he can be in the shake up in the fourth leg (2.10), even though he is another of my rides to be posted wide on the track.

He stormed home that day after making his previous four appearances at Sha Tin, proving he's definitely at home on this track.

Superb chances on supporting card

I'm delighted to have picked up four rides on the supporting card, starting with Superb Move in the opener, the Class 5 Australia Handicap (10.30), again over the extended 1m.

Though he hasn't been producing his best form of late, he's a course and distance scorer who is well positioned and I'm told his track work has been encouraging.

I team up with Doug Whyte in the second race, the France Handicap (11.00) back over the flying 6f. Speedy Chariot hasn't won in Hong Kong before but ran well last time when he was fourth over course and distance.

We're wider this time in barrier eight but he looks a straightforward type who should travel well enough to get the rub of the green.

Longer trip can play to Mighty's strength

I also ride Mighty Stretch for Ricky Yiu in the Great Britain Handicap (11.30), a Class 4 race back over the extended 1m. He's shown some strong form over 7f around Sha Tin and may just appreciate this step up in trip.

His latest run can be ignored as he was drawn awfully and just didn't look comfortable, but from a better starting position in four it could be a different story.

In the Ireland Handicap (1.10) I've been allocated the David Hayes-trained World Hero​, who has only had four runs in Hong Kong. He wears blinkers so probably lacks a bit on concentration but can hopefully begin to show some improvement.

Japan contract extended

My trip to Happy Valley will be short-lived as I'll be heading straight back to Tokyo to continue my short-term contract in Japan, which I'm delighted to say has been extended.

My husband Tom (Marquand) and I were due to leave before Christmas but we're very grateful to the Japan Racing Association to be staying until 13th January.

Tom has had an amazing start, taking his tally to seven winners with two on Japan Cup weekend, and I'm looking forward to riding a few more myself before heading home in the new year.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.

Watch the LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship from Happy Valley live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 519) on Wednesday 6th December.