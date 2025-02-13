Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle hosts seven-race card over jumps on Thursday

All eyes are on Gosforth Park this afternoon as Newcastle hosts a seven-race card, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Newcastle - Rattling Road seeks another success

Lucinda Russell's Rattling Road has taken well to fences winning two of his three starts impressively including over this course and distance last month. He has clearly improved for the larger obstacles and merits maximum respect under his 7lb penalty in this Livescore Bet Best Odds Daily Novices' Handicap Chase.

The Jennie Candlish-trained Yealand got off the mark on fencing debut at Doncaster in December and has run with credit twice in defeat since. He can hit the frame under Sean Quinlan.

Coqolino is a maiden after 16 starts over fences including when sixth behind Rattling Road at Newcastle and may prove vulnerable again in the JP McManus silks. Richie McLernon takes the ride and boasts a 25% strike rate at Newcastle over the last five seasons.

2.15 Newcastle - Benefit Ben and Tread Softly Now clash

Tread Softly Now claimed his first success over jumps when landing an Ayr Handicap hurdle with plenty to spare and Ian Duncan's six-year-old will be popular in this Al Dousari Qatar Equine Products UK Novices' Handicap Hurdle despite a 12lbs hike in the weights.

Benefit Ben sauntered clear of his rivals at Sedgefield last week and will shoulder a 7lb penalty for that success. He remains 3lb well-in and should take plenty of beating providing the visor has the same impact.

Laura Morgan's Forsa Boy ran his best race to date when runner-up at Newcastle on his last start and is worth considering on this handicap debut. Mister Smartly is another to consider, stepping down in trip after a third

3.25 Newcastle

Aire Spray made it 2-2 in handicap company when scoring at Wetherby last month and he is taken to step forward again and defy a 9lb rise in the weights for this Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap Hurdle.

Plenty will have each-way claims however including Authorized Mission. Chris Grant's five-year-old produced a career best effort when landing a course handicap on his last start and deserves his chance up in class under William Maggs.

Rebecca Menzies' My Friend Yeats is yet to win over hurdles but having been narrowly denied on his last two starts he is respected in this similar grade. Galahad Threepwood steps up in trip after being outclassed by Gwennie May Star here recently, but may go well for Craig Nicol.

