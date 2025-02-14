Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle and Southwell host competitive action

It is all eyes on the all-weather this Friday with Newcastle and Southwell showcasing 15 races between them as well as action from Chantilly to enjoy live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.00 Southwell - In-form Royal Zabeel and Yorkshire headline

Royal Zabeel has relished the switch to the all-weather since joining Mick Appleby's yard. The winner of two of his three starts including over course and distance, he is fancied to defy a 5lb rise and take the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap on his way to better things.

Ed Bethell's Yorkshire rates a chief threat as he seeks a hat-trick, having landed a pair of Wolverhampton events at the end of 2024. Provided fitness is not an issue, he can hit the frame under Rossa Ryan.

Others to note include recent course and distance winner Our Havana, while Noble Truth may do better on his second start for trainer David O'Meara back up to this trip.

7.30 Newcastle - William Dewhirst seeks a four-timer

The Ben Haslam-trained William Dewhirst has lit up the all-weather scene this winter, winning his last three starts with something to spare. Up just 3lb for his latest success, the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap looks an ideal opportunity to land the four-timer under Paul Mulrennan.

Barnaby bounced back to form when landing a handicap over this course and distance on his last start, but he will need to improve if he is to take this, having finished behind the favourite on his penultimate run.

Ed Bethell's Lerwick and the class-dropping Zip complete the shortlist.

4.30 Southwell - Recent winners Master Of My Fate and Counsel clash

A warm race for the grade sees a pair of in-form rivals clash for this Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Handicap.

Master Of My Fate racked up a January hat-trick when seeing off Dark Kestrel in class-three company here and looks to have obvious claims as he drops in grade off this 5lb higher mark.

The drop to 5f seems to have worked the trick for Counsel as he arrives seeking a quickfire treble. Mick Appleby's seven-year-old justified favouritism at Wolverhampton on Monday and can go close again under Rossa Ryan.

Rhythm N Hooves cannot be ignored after winning over this course and distance on his last start, with Luke Morris retaining the ride.

Best of the rest

5.30 Newcastle

Manton Road is chasing a hat-trick in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap having won on two recent visits to Wolverhampton. He continues to climb in the weights but he does not seem to win by far, so there could be more to come.

2.30 Southwell

Left Over Love was beaten at long odds last time out, but the winner has run well subsequently and she should be competitive again in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Warm Glow is related to St Leger winner Masked Marvel and showed promise first time up, but will have work to do to reverse the form with Left Over Love from that previous meeting.

This Novice also features some interesting newcomers, with a sister to last season's French Guineas sixth Supercooled featuring in what looks an intriguing contest.

International Racing

We have lots to look forward to further afield with racing from Chantilly on Friday afternoon, as well as racing from Santa Anita in the evening, where Frankie Dettori is set to feature!

Watch all of the action from Newcastle and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing.