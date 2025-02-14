Ascot tips: Jingko Blue tipped to go well in Reynoldstown Chase

Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix return in search of betting angles on Ascot Chase day on the latest episode of Weekend Winners.

On the show, the panel also look ahead to the Cheltenham Festival, with some ante-post picks advised as the Prestbury Park showpiece draws ever nearer.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

On this week's episode, the team take aim at the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase, ran over three miles at Ascot. Five are set to go to post, with 20 fences to jump at 1.50pm - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Kate Tracey...

"I wonder about Jingko Blue, whether he really wants three miles, and after fudging the third last, would Lowry's Bar have got closer the last day given the fact he was coming back at him at the line? I just feel Lowry's Bar is the better three miler over this trip at this stage.

The pair were running off level weights last time, so now with a 5lb pull Lowry's Bar should be bridging that gap and then some. There's too much disparity between them in terms of the prices given Lowry's Bar's mistake at the third last. He's such a likeable horse with his attitude, and there's so much more to come and this is his for the taking."

Sam Boswell...

"I don't think this is the easiest race to weigh up. I know Jingko Blue has to carry that penalty but by comparison to Lowrys Bar he's very unexposed over fences and there should be more to come. He came out on top in spite out the track last time at Windsor, but I'm expecting more to come from Nicky Henderson's horse.

"This runner has the Brown Advisory as his target and he really has to be winning here. 6/5 is as short as I'd want to be playing but I do think he's value to be able to improve once again - and that's the difference between the front pair. Jingko Blue just has more to offer given how unexposed he as a staying chaser.

Declan Rix...

"It's a tricky race, isn't it? I'm not sold on Jingko Blue's jumping and this will be the quickest ground Lowry's bar has run on. I think Peaky Boy is interesting, I'd be happy to back him at 5/1 if the vibes are right. He's a hard horse to fancy as he's switched yards but if he is in good order, he's absolutely the bet for me.

"I think he's the most solid jumper in the field and his form is very good. As well, he will be very much at home on good ground. He's a good bet if connections are having a go."

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel...