Today on Sky Sports Racing: All-Weather Championships title-chasing Luke Morris heads to Lingfield with five chances

There are nine races on the level at Lingfield Park, where title-chasing Luke Morris holds five chances - live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.52 Lingfield - Rey De La Batalla and Al Waqidi lock horns

The Simon Dow-trained Rey De La Batalla arrives at the top of his game having scored over seven furlongs here on his last start and this consistent type is taken to defy a 4lb rise. Paddy Bradley's mount loves Lingfield, with two of his three career victories coming at the Surrey track.

Jamie Osborne's Al Waqidi has endured a truncated career having run just three times at the age of seven. He returned with an excellent third at Wolverhampton last month and, providing he does not bounce, he can hit the frame in this Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap.

Diamondonthehill has been running with credit the last twice and looks the pick of the remainder, while David Loughnane's Bravo Zulu has first-time cheekpieces fitted and may go well under the guidance of Rossa Ryan.

1.22 Lingfield - Rosenpur and Mick's Spirit feature

The Jennie Candlish yard has been firing in the winners and Rosenpur will be popular to follow up his recent Wolverhampton success. He has relished the switch to the all-weather surface but will have to overcome stall 10 if he is to continue the winning thread in this Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Handicap.

Mick's Spirit is another who arrives in good spirits having claimed a course and distance handicap on his last start and must be feared in this similar contest for Danny Muscutt and Conrad Allen.

Another to note is Harry Brown who continues to slip down the weights, although he is without a victory since February 2023.

3.52 Lingfield - Recent winners Raintown and Arcadian Nights clash

Raintown landed his seventh career triumph when comfortably seeing off Obsidian Knight over this course and distance last week and this Lingfield specialist must be feared as he heads back up in grade for this £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap.

Mark and Billy Loughnane team up with Arcadian Nights, who scored with plenty in hand at Chelmsford, and a bold bid can be expected off this career-high mark.

Andrew Balding's Parkland could show improvement now tackling handicaps, while in-form Epsom Faithfull completes the shortlist.