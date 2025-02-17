Today on Sky Sports racing: Southwell and Wolverhampton host live action on Monday

A National Hunt card from Southwell is followed by Flat action from Wolverhampton - all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.25 Wolverhampton - King's Code, Fast Society and Eagle Day feature

David Evans' King's Code was denied the course and distance hat-trick on his latest start when finishing fourth and it would be no surprise to see him bounce back in this Gamble Responsibly At BetUK Handicap at a track on which he performs so well.

Fast Society was only beaten a length over course and distance in January and Andrew Balding opts to return here as he looks to get his head back in front in what could be the start of a decent campaign on the all-weather.

Evans' other runner is Eagle Day, who was unfortunate to bump into an impressive winner at Wolverhampton last time. The handicapper has put him up 1lb but he could be dangerous if allowed to dictate matters from the front, while Caramay is another to note.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Archie Watson's lightly raced Layla Liz headlines

Emphatic last-time-out winner Layla Liz was eased down when scoring at Wolverhampton in December and looks the one to beat here for Archie Watson in this Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap.

Neytiri Te Tskaha is having her first run for Stuart Williams but may be in need of the run having not been seen since winning at Thirsk last August. The market could be a useful indicator on her return.

Three-year-old Blinky was 1-11 for Ed Walker but makes her debut for Antony Brittain which could bring out some improvement in her.

Fallen Soldier also has a chance, with Warren Fentiman taking off a handy 7lbs.

2.05 Southwell - Hat-trick seekers Salt Rock and Immortal Fame clash

Deborah Cole's Immortal Fame has made an impressive start with two wins from three since joining her yard from Tom Lacey. Last time out at Uttoxeter he stepped outside of Novice company to keep on well to win under useful 7lb-claiming jockey Cameron Iles, who retains the ride today for this Grace And Dotty Fedora's And Feathers Handicap Chase.

Salt Rock shoulders top weight and kept his unbeaten record over fences when winning at Doncaster last time, upped to two miles, three furlongs. He tackles two miles, four furlongs today and is fancied to remain unbeaten under Tom Bellamy.

Doyouknowwhatimean represents the Skelton yard, and completes the shortlist.

Best of the rest

In The Age looks to retain his unbeaten status for the Skeltons in the Join Southwell Golf Club Open National Hunt Flat Race at 2.35pm, but connections will be wary of the threat posed by last-time-out winner Nazare. Alex Chadwick takes 5lbs off James Owen's contender.

At Wolverhampton, last-time-out winner Overnight Oats looks to follow up in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap at 5pm, alongside the hat-trick-seeking Tea Sea.

Amo Racing and Shadwell field Bryant and El Ghaawy respectively in the 5.30pm BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Maiden Stakes, before Piperstown goes for the four-timer in the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap at 7pm.