Today on Sky Sports Racing: High Court Judge seeks six-timer in Wolverhampton feature

All eyes are on High Court Judge at Wolverhampton this evening as he looks to land a sixth straight victory for the James Owen team.

8.30 Wolverhampton - High Court Judge searches for the six-timer

James Owen has been prolific on the all-weather this year and saddles High Court Judge who landed his fifth win when hosing up at Newcastle only three days ago. Useful claimer Warren Fentiman takes off a handy 7lbs which offsets the 5lb penalty that he has to carry for that recent success which will bolster his chances of landing the six-timer.

Starfighter surged clear over course and distance on his latest start and was only put up 3lbs for that effort. He rates as the danger as he looks to build his own sequence of wins.

Cerulean Summer has finished third on his last three starts and could land a place in this Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap. Sense Of Worth completes the shortlist.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Lightly raced City Of God headlines

Karl Burke's three-year-old City Of God was the winner of a decent maiden at Southwell recently and could make easy work of an opening mark of 77 on handicap debut under Pierre-Louis Jamin.

Another last-time-out winner Sweet Fantastic is of interest having got off the mark on his fifth start and looked to be helped by the application of the first-time cheekpieces at Kempton. The handicapper has put him up 4lbs for that effort and he could struggle in this Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap against some more unexposed rivals.

Master Technician was not disgraced when finishing third on handicap debut at Kempton and could have a big say off an unchanged mark of 79.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Recent winner Marvellous Lady looks to follow up

James Owen saddles four-year-old filly Marvellous Lady who is having only her third start for the yard having moved over from Ireland. She wore the first-time visor when winning at Wolverhampton last time and despite the 5lb penalty, is fancied to follow up as she tackles one mile, six furlongs for the first time in this BetUK: Where The UK Bets Handicap.

Seamus Mullins' recent addition Balgowan has been knocking on the door to get his first win for the yard. He was a course and distance second last time and could challenge Marvellous Lady.

Owen's second string, Addosh, is only 3lb above her last winning mark and could hit the frame back on the all-weather whilst Hawa Jumeirah was a beaten favourite last time and could bounce back under Raul Da Silva.

Others at Wolverhampton

Cupola could be one to watch in the Cheveley Park silks in the Weekly £5 Free Bet With The BetUK Fillies' Novice Stakes at 4.20pm. Dougie Costello gets the ride on Ornate's half-brother, who was promising in third on debut at Lingfield.

Another for the notebook could be Mr Fustic, who got up by a nose the last day at Lingfield and could go in again in the BetMGM: Its Showtime Handicap (8.00), despite carrying top weight for Andi Brown.