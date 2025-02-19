Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster takes centre stage with six-race National Hunt fare

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Town Moor for six National Hunt races, headlined by Benmore's clash with Gwennie May Star at 4.33pm.

4.33 Doncaster - Benmore and Gwennie May Star feature

Laura Morgan's Benmore has run with promise on both starts over hurdles and rates an intriguing contender as he makes his handicap debut off a mark of 109, with Brian Hughes retaining the ride.

The Skelton team could be set for a profitable day with some strong chances including Gwennie May Star. The five-year-old got off the mark over hurdles when landing a Newcastle handicap with more in hand than the winning margin would suggest and could take plenty of beating up in trip here.

Top weight Diamond Koda remains a maiden after nine starts but has hit the frame on all three handicap efforts and may improve in this Livescore Bet Handicap Hurdle.

2.15 Doncaster - Unbeaten Queens Wish headlines

The Dan Skelton-trained Queens Wish is unbeaten having won her point-to-point before comfortably claiming a Newcastle maiden hurdle on her first hurdles start. She looks a bright prospect and could take this Virgin Bet Novices' Hurdle before tackling graded company.

Nicky Henderson saddles Calimystic who followed up her debut bumper second with a runner-up finish in a course and distance maiden hurdle. Her presence should mean the favourite will not have it her own way, especially with the talented James Bowen in the plate.

Newcastle winner Broderick will have to concede weight all round after being handed a mark of 113. However, jockey Sean Quinlan is in great form, boasting a 32 per cent strike rate over the last two weeks.

3.20 Doncaster - Farmer Jimmy faces Ca Plane Pour Moi

A competitive renewal of this Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap Hurdle sees a field of 16 head to post over three miles.

Farmer Jimmy is an obvious place to start following his Wetherby success seven days ago and he will be popular as he steps up markedly in trip under Jamie Hamilton.

Neil Mulholland's Ca Plane Pour Moi was well-supported when beaten favourite at Uttoxeter in December and a market watch is advised as he slips another 3lb in the weights.

The Bowens' Lady Harriett has claims on his recent Southwell third, while Jukebox Fury should have more to offer after just four starts in the Middleham Park silks.

Watch every race from Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing...