Today on Sky Sports Racing: Anglers Crag faces O'Connell in Eider Chase clash at Newcastle on Saturday

It's a busy Saturday of action on Sky Sports Racing! The feature Eider Chase at Newcastle will see Anglers Crag, O'Connell and Collectors Item likely battle it out for a £41,000 prize pot before Royal Champion meets Military Academy in the Winter Derby at Southwell.

2.10 Newcastle - O'Connell and Anglers Crag contest marathon Eider

Last year's winner Anglers Crag bids for a repeat victory in the Virgin Bet Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle. Brian Ellison's 10-year-old powered home to collar Prince Des Fichaux in last year's renewal and, having warmed up for this with a solid fourth at Musselburgh, he must be feared off this 4lb higher mark.

O'Connell seeks a four-timer having taken his form to a new level over fences this season. A narrow winner at Carlisle in December, he has progressed with each start and, given the way he finished at Sandown, this extra distance of 4m 1f should suit.

Collectors Item has been the subject fair market support after seeing off Katate Dori at Wincanton recently, defying odds of 14/1. Jonjo O'Neill's charge makes a huge step up in trip here, although Jack Hogan does take 3lb off him.

The Alan King-trained Egbert merits respect after winning at Haydock in December, while Lingfield one-two Sporting Ace and Passing Well ought to be considered in a cracking betting heat.

3.15 Southwell - Royal Champion and Military Academy clash

Royal Champion, now with Karl Burke after a short stint in Australia, has enjoyed a splendid career, including when winning at Royal Ascot in 2023. The seven-year-old impressed when seeing off subsequent winner Tyrrhenian Sea in the Quebec Stakes and will be popular to follow up in the Group Three BetUK Winter Derby Stakes under Clifford Lee.

John and Thady Gosden send out Military Academy who has only been beaten once in his four starts to date and has undergone a gelding operation since claiming the Listed Floodlit Stakes at Kempton in November. That was an impressive display, and he looks a strong contender as cheekpieces are added on this step up in class.

Champagne Prince made it five wins from six all-weather starts when landing the trial at Southwell, while Persica has claims having scored in Listed company at Ayr in July.

2.40 Southwell - Marshman and Diligent Harry seek Listed prize

Burke's Marshman has relished the switch to the all-weather surface, winning both starts this year, and headlines a field of 12 for the Listed Hever Stakes.

Wind surgery and a gelding operation seem to have helped him return to the form of his younger days and he can go close if coping with the drop to five furlongs.

Diligent Harry was unable to retain his Kachy Stakes crown at Lingfield on his last start, but he will be expected to strip fitter here and warrants respect under William Buick.

Of the others, Clarendon House is a course-and-distance winner and rates an each-way player, while recent Dundalk winner Valiant Force should give a good account of himself.

Best of the rest

Southwell also plays host to the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap at 3.50pm, which sees Glen Buck go to post for the Roger Varian yard. Stepping slightly up in trip after success here last month, this six-year-old will be well-fancied with Jack Mitchell retaining the ride. Varian has another good chance later on the card in Midnight's Dream, who runs in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap at 6.30pm.

At 5.30pm, Alrazeen goes for the four-timer in the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap. Hayley Turner's mount has seen his mark hiked to 89 after success at Kempton the last day, but enters calculations again.

Keep an eye out for My Kinda Ghaiy, who makes his bow for Hugo Palmer in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Maiden Stakes. The three-year-old, who is a half-brother to Lancashire Oaks winner Endless Time, is partnered with Jason Hart.

Up at Newcastle, Jetoile and Prairie Wolf look set to contest the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase at 3.20pm before fellow last-time-out winners Coup De Coeur and Caldwell clash in the Livescore Bet Novices' Handicap Chase (4.30pm).

Internationally, Caulfield plays host to three Group One contests, including the Diamond Stakes at 5.50am.

Don't miss a moment from Chepstow, Newcastle and Southwell, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday February 22.