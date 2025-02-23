Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nemean Lion and Blueking d'Oroux headline National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell on Sunday

It's the biggest day of the Fontwell calendar, with the latest renewal of the Grade Two National Spirit Hurdle on the agenda - live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.00 Fontwell - Top hurdlers Nemean Lion and Salver clash

A tightly-knit quintet will assemble for the feature Grade Two Star Sports National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell.

Kerry Lee's eight-year-old Nemean Lion proved too good for handicap company when easily landing a Hereford event. He showed a useful change of gear to see off Salver in a valuable Windsor hurdle next time and a repetition of that effort would see him hard to beat despite a 3lb pull in the weights.

Salver has half a length to find and last year's Triumph Hurdle third should continue to improve having only had the eight starts over hurdles, any rain would be a bonus for him with Caolin Quinn retaining the ride

Paul Nicholls' Blueking d'Oroux finished third in the Windsor race and would need to step forward if he is to reverse form under Harry Cobden.

Steel Ally and Punta Del Este complete the field, with the latter's trainer David Pipe aiming to draw level with last season's winners tally of 46.

3.30 Fontwell - Kruger Park fancied on drop in class

The Paul Nicholls-trained Kruger Park is a consistent type who ran another solid race in defeat when fourth in a better race at Newbury and this slight drop in distance to 2m 5.5f could suit, given the horse has struggled to see it out over three miles the last twice.

Neil Mulholland's Batwomen is worth a mention after she was narrowly denied at Ludlow and a bold bid can be expected off a 1lb higher mark. Jockey Conor O'Farrell has operated at a 25 per cent strike-rate thus far in February and his mount could strengthen that statistic further still.

Of the others, Kalif d'Airy remains a maiden after eight starts but is still open to improvement in this Barry Dennis Trophy Handicap Hurdle having been runner-up on his last three starts.

2.40 Hereford - Good Friday Fairy and Gris Majeur headline

Ben Clarke saddles Good Friday Fairy who capitalised on a slipping mark to score by 16 lengths at Wincanton on his last start and will bid to defy an 8lb rise in the Watch Live Racing At Star Sports Handicap Chase under Ben Jones.

Gris Majeur ran his best race since switching to fences when second at Ffos Las, jumping well and just being collared late on. That gives him strong claims here with Sean Bowen a notable jockey booking.

Intimate drops in grade as he seeks a first success over fences for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch.

Best of the rest

The Twiston-Davies team field the promising Glynn Brae in the opening Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle at Fontwell, where he will meet Jeremy Scott's Champagne Chic. Both horses arrive off the back of victories the last day and are likely to outclass Lord Maher and Le Galli Bier.

Jamie Snowden talked up the chances of Cinquenta earlier this week and his charge looks the one to beat in the 5.00pm starsportsbet.co.uk Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race. Cobden's mount Gaelic Pride is one to watch after a point-to-point success in November.

At Hereford, Jo Lescribaa is on the hat-trick hunt for Williams in the 4.40pm Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 Handicap Chase. Deutsch's mount carries joint-top weight alongside stablemate Haut Folin, with Shillanavogy in contention off a workable mark.

Earlier in the morning, Sha Tin hosts a stellar card, including the Group One Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup. With Zac Purton out injured, Karis Teetan picks up the ride on David Hayes' superstar sprinter Ka Ying Rising, who seeks a third straight top-level crown.

Watch all the action from Fontwell and Hereford, live on Sky Sports Racing.