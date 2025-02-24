Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton takes centre stage after Plumpton is abandoned due to waterlogging

Wolverhampton takes centre stage live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday after Plumpton was abandoned due to waterlogging.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Maharajas Express and Nelson Gay clash

David Probert and Ian Williams are always a dangerous duo to discount, and they team up again with Maharajas Express in the BetUK It's Where The UK Bets Handicap after their success last time. He returns here off a 4lb higher mark and should go well having ran well off higher marks previously.

Nelson Gay won last time out too for the Michael Dods' yard and won going away. He's up 3lb for that and warrants respect.

Miggy Magic will likely go well for an in-form Michael Keady. He has been a shade unlucky since joining the yard but has hit the frame on all four starts. He's only been nudged up a pound for that sequence and it will only be a matter of time before he gets his head in front.

Best of the rest

Auteuil is staging what looks an open Grade Three in the Prix Juigne Hurdle and Kloth Of Utopia returns to the scene of his latest win, having ventured to British shores for his last two starts.

Pistache Dore sets a decent standard having run well in Grade One company on his last start but he should find this drop back in class much more to his liking.

