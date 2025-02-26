Today on Sky Sports Racing: Casa No Mento faces Cabhfuilfungi in Bangor feature live on Wednesday

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Bangor-on-Dee, with a seven-race card scheduled in North Wales on Wednesday afternoon.

1.55 Bangor - Casa No Mento and Cabhfuilfungi clash

A fascinating Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Novices' Chase opens the seven-race card at Bangor-on-Dee.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' Casa No Mento has shown useful form over hurdles and made a satisfactory chasing bow when fourth in a Listed event here in November. She jumped right on that occasion but will be expected to build on that initial experience.

Kerry Lee's Cabhfuilfungi got off the mark over fences at Southwell last month before running with credit when second at Chepstow. That was a strong race for the grade, and he must be feared despite conceding weight all round.

Donald McCain's point-to-point winner Throatlash is worth a mention on his fencing debut.

4.35 Bangor - C'Est Different seeks hat-trick

In-form Sam Thomas saddles C'Est Different who scored for the second time over hurdles when justifying favouritism at Chepstow on Saturday and the progressive five-year-old should prove hard to beat under a 7lb penalty.

Belinda Clarke's Richardson bounced back to form when showing he retains plenty of ability to land a Chepstow handicap and, with soft ground in his favour, he heads the dangers under Lee Edwards in this Hope House Children's Hospice Cross Lanes Handicap Hurdle.

Others to note include Venetia Williams' Jeu d'Opale, while The Secret Pearl was not beaten far when fourth here on his last start.

2.55 Bangor - Hunter Legend takes on Big City Roller

Williams has several chances on the afternoon and Hunter Legend looks chief among them. Winner of four of his 10 chase starts, he disappointed when last of five at Uttoxeter. This represents a big drop in class and he is taken to recapture his form in this Bangor-On-Dee Occasion Package Handicap Chase under Charlie Deutsch.

Charlie Longsdon's Big City Roller rates an intriguing contender as he returns from a 445-day lay-off. He looked a nice prospect when winning one of two hurdles starts in 2023 and the point-to-point winner is worth considering on his chasing debut.

Ballybegg completes the shortlist for Lee, with Sam Twiston-Davies picking up the ride from Adam Wedge.

Best of the rest

Forcetoreckonwith makes her first start under rules in the 3.30pm Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Mares' Maiden Hurdle at Bangor, with Henry Brooke booked to ride for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero duo. This six-year-old mare won a point-to-point in October at Curraghmore and is an intriguing runner here.

Rich and Susanna Ricci team up with Williams and Deutsch with Kingbel Du Lion, who makes his first start in Britain after some inconsistent showings in France. The market will likely be a good guide to his chances in the Sky Sports Racing Maiden Hurdle at 4.05pm.

Meanwhile, Ryan Moore and Richard Kingscote head to Happy Valley, with the former jockey boasting a promising book of rides in the Far East.

Watch every race from Bangor, live on Sky Sports Racing...