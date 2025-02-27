Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle hosts eight-race all-weather meeting

Tom Marquand heads up to Gosforth Park for one ride on Thursday evening - aboard William Haggas' Regalian at 3.35pm, live on Sky Sports Racing....

5.35 Newcastle - In-form Barnaby and Longhaired General clash

In-form pair Barnaby and Longhaired General headline a field of six for the feature Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap at Newcastle.

Barnaby recorded his sixth all-weather success from just nine starts when seeing off Lerwick over this course and distance last week and should be in the mix off this 6lb higher mark under promising jockey Warren Fentiman.

Longhaired General arrives seeking a hat-trick having twice scored over a mile at this track. This is just his second handicap appearance and he has plenty of scope for improvement.

Ben Haslam's William Dewhirst finished sixth when beaten favourite behind Barnaby here and would appreciate a strong gallop if he is to reverse the form under Paul Mulrennan. He certainly has ability though, having landed a hat-trick prior to that aforementioned disappointment.

3.55 Newcastle - Regalion represents Haggas and Marquand

Tom Marquand makes the long trip up to Newcastle to ride Regalion in this Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Novice Stakes.

The William Haggas-trained son of Kingman is a half-brother to the useful Theory Of Tides and rates an exciting prospect for his powerful connections.

Harry Charlton's Go Out is a half-brother to Group 1 winner Giofra and must be respected as he makes his debut under Trevor Whelan. Oberon Hill and Woodraff will need to improve to be involved, following fourth and fifth-placed finishes on their respective debuts.

3.20 Newcastle - Maharajas Express and Castan lock horns

Bryan Smart's Castan capitalised on a slipping mark to score at Southwell in January before following up in good fashion at this track last week. A 6lb rise in the weights looks fair and he is fancied to land another course and distance success to complete the hat-trick.

Maharajas Express is another who arrives in red-hot form having won his last two starts at Wolverhampton. The latter of those efforts came on Monday, and he rates a big danger under this 5lb penalty with Tom Marquand taking over in the plate.

Jim Goldie's Oriental Prince made all when landing a course and distance heat last month and looks best of the best.

