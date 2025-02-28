Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las, Lingfield, Newbury and Southwell

We have an action-packed day on Friday with racing from Ffos Las, Lingfield, Newbury and Southwell to get stuck into, all live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.35 Lingfield - Emaraaty Ana, Mums Tipple and Rohaan feature

Some familiar names line up in the BetUK AWC Sprint Trial Handicap with Mums Tipple looking to bounce back to form from the Richard Hannon team. With some decent form in the book, his mark of 93 gives him a chance with Joe Leavy taking a valuable 3lbs off his back.

Emaraaty Ana has been out over in Meydan on his least three starts and has shown a return to form since joining the Jamie Osborne team. If allowed his own way up front would be dangerous to discount.

Rohaan has caught the eye on his last couple of starts when finishing strongly at Southwell. He has winning form at Lingfield and hopefully a return to the course and distance will suit him.

3.58 Newbury - Horaces Pearl look to remain unbeaten over hurdles

The Fergal O'Brien-trained Horaces Pearl was a hot recruit to hurdling at the start of the season after winning the Aintree bumper at the end of April 2024. He made a pleasing hurdling debut at Huntingdon in November but hasn't been seen on the track since. The form of his Aintree bumper win looks solid with the second winning a Grade 2 last weekend so you'd hope there would be plenty more to come.

This won't be a walkover however with two smart horses taking him on in Lud'or and Pierrot Jaguen. The latter is rated 124 after two solid runs at Cheltenham and Lingfield, and can't be underestimated for the Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen partnership.

The Tom Symonds-trained Lud'Or has been busy since moving from France and finally got his head in-front at Wetherby last time. His experience should come in useful today.

4.45 Lingfield- Charlotte's Web seeks five-timer

Charlotte's Web has hit an upward trajectory in her last few starts and chases the five-timer in the BetUK AWC Middle Distance Trial Handicap after winning the Winter Oaks on her last start. She has progressed 18lbs since last September and looks to keep the ball rolling here off a mark of 95.

Andrew Balding's Royal Approval made a winning handicap debut up at Newcastle when getting up by a short head. He's 3lb higher today for that victory and is a lot less unexposed than others in the line-up.

Michael O'Callaghan sends over Genoah who arrives here off the back of a win at Dundalk earlier in the month. He has booked Billy Loughnane which has caught the eye and been put up 7lb for that last victory.

Best of the rest

2.13 Newbury

Star Of Affinity is chasing a hat-trick in the opener at Newbury having put up two smart performances at Taunton and Kempton but he has a stiff task ahead of him, giving weight away to all of his opponents.

King Of The Lake heads the market and bids to back up a 26-length victory at Wincanton but he's 11lbs higher in the weights and he'll have to keep on improving if he's to go in again.

2.25 Lingfield

Having fallen just short last year, Aramis Grey is bidding to go one better in the BetMGM AWC Fillies And Mares Trial Handicap but has work to do from stall 10. If she can overcome that she should get competitive on just her second start for Jack Jones.

3.00 Lingfield

Carbine Harvester and Harry Burns bid to record a four-timer in the BetMGM AWC 3 Year Old Trial Handicap but he's got his work cut-out for him with eight last-time-out winners lining up against him.

Hat-trick seeking Good Banter also holds strong credentials, having given weight away and a beating to two subsequent winners at Wolverhampton last time out but he also carries top-weight here, back from a break.

Watch all of the action from Ffos Las, Lingfield, Newbury and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing