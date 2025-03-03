Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell, Newcastle and Wolverhampton host competitive action

It's a busy Monday of action on Sky Sports Racing, with Southwell, Newcastle and Wolverhampton hosting 23 contests between them.

2.03 Southwell - Finn Lough headlines feature contest

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's Finn Lough is a consistent type that has improved 10lbs this season which includes a 4lb rise for his latest win over course and distance. Connections will be confident that he will remain competitive in this Grace And Dotty Fedora's And Feathers Handicap Chase.

Ben Pauling has been in terrific form recently and he saddles Awaythelad, who has been put up 1lb for his solid second at Doncaster. The blinkers have really helped, and it is no surprise to see them kept on. Stable jockey Ben Jones has 65 winners to his name thus far this season, and could well add to that total here.

Always Busy had excuses last time with the poor conditions at Lingfield to blame by trainer Christian Williams. He is likely to bounce back to form here under the excellent Jack Tudor, stepping up in trip.

The Skeltons' Jeffery's Cross completes the shortlist, having been dropped to a mark of 115.

4.30 Newcastle - The Paddy Pie and Harjo chasing doubles

This looks a trappy affair with several having claims here. Last-time-out winner The Paddy's Pie kept on well at Catterick to record his sixth win over fences and would have a say in this Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase based on that effort.

Harjo made-all at Doncaster when upped in trip last time and although he is inconsistent, he is still well handicapped on old form. David Bass takes over from Sam Twiston-Davies.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Recent winner Lady Wingalong bids to follow up

David Evans' Lady Wingalong made-all at Southwell when winning off a mark of 66. She's been put up 3lb for that performance but will be dangerous having won three times on the all-weather this winter.

Back Tomorrow finished third at Wolverhampton and was a tad unlucky not to finish closer having not had the clearest passage. She is another with three all-weather wins to her name this winter and is likely to go close.

Autumn Angel was dropped 2lbs for her recent Wolverhampton second and that gives her a chance in this Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Fillies' Handicap as she steps up into class 5 company for Tony Carroll who currently leads the all-weather champion trainer standings.

Best of the rest

Master Templar will bid for the hat-trick in the Watch Unbridled On attheraces.com Open Hunters' Chase at Southwell (3.05pm) before a plethora of promising types go to post for the attheraces.com/marketmovers EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. Jasmine Bliss, Jakana and La Pinsonniere have all hit form and this could be a great spectacle at 4.42pm.

The promising City Escape shoulders a 4lb penalty in the 4.25pm Weekly £5 Free Bet With BetUK Apprentice Handicap, although Warren Fentiman's 3lb claim should see him go close. At 4.55pm, Horse of the Year contender Khangai headlines proceedings in the Gamble Responsibly At BetUK Handicap.

