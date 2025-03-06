Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell hosts National Hunt action before Newcastle's all-weather card

There's plenty for Jumps and Flat fans to enjoy on Thursday afternoon, with Fontwell and Newcastle both hosting meetings - live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.40 Fontwell - Next Left and Broughshane lock horns

Jonjo and AJ O'Neill saddle Broughshane who was beaten when odds-on for a handicap hurdle at Carlisle last month and, having won his sole point-to-point start, will be expected to step forward as he heads over fences for the first time in this BetGoodwin Handicap Chase.

Next Left will top the weights for Dan Skelton and Charlie Todd. A dual winner over the larger obstacles, he needs to bounce back from a lesser effort on his return at Huntingdon 14 days ago.

David Pipe's Royal Mer has slipped to a workable mark and rates best of the remainder, with Jack Tudor booked in the plate - a jockey who has enjoyed nine winners around this track over the last 12 months.

4.10 Fontwell - Hat-trick seeking Demoiselle Kap features

The Jennie Candlish-trained Demoiselle Kap arrives having won both starts for his new yard. A comfortable winner over hurdles at Sedgefield before taking a Newcastle handicap chase, he could prove hard to beat as he heads up in class under Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Nick Gifford's Koenigsstern was successful over this course and distance on his penultimate run and his trainer reaches for the cheekpieces in an attempt to eke out further improvement in this BetGoodwin Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase.

Of the others, Tom Ellis' Royal King ran respectably on his first start over British fences and is worth a mention, while Smart Casual dons the JP McManus colours for the Anthony Honeyball team.

7.00 Newcastle - In-form Dembe tops classy field

Dembe heads into this in winning form having scored at Lingfield in January and must have strong claims off this 3lb higher mark.

Karl Burke's Quiet Resolve rates the chief threat having finished a neck second in a better grade over this course and distance last time and must be feared under Oisín Orr.

Mr Mistoffelees has run with credit the last two times and merits respect with Warren Fentiman claiming a handy 7lb in this Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap.

Best of the rest

Roger Varian saddles Blast The Dream amid Listed company in the Prix Rose de Mai at Saint-Cloud (1.30pm), before Lazzat headlines proceedings in the Prix Altipan at the same venue. The Prix Maurice de Gheest winner looks by far the best in this field, although Vertbois may cause him problems in the Godolphin blue.

Back on home soil, Northern Cracksman returns to Newcastle having been marginally beaten by Urban Road the last day at Wolverhampton. Falcon Nine also holds claims in this Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Handicap for the Iain Jardine yard.