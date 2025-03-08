Today on Sky Sports Racing: Al Shabab Storm faces Jabaara in Lady Wulfruna feature from Wolverhampton

Al Shabab Storm goes for glory in this afternoon's BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes from Wolverhampton - one of 14 races live on Sky Sports Racing this Saturday.

3.20 Wolverhampton - Al Shabab Storm tops a classy septet in Wulfruna

Formerly trained by Andrew Balding, Al Shabab Storm was bought at the Horses in training sale and has joined the Marco Botti team. Having landed a Listed race at Chester in July, he also scored in Group 3 company in Germany before finishing well beaten in the Group 2 Park Stakes. This looks an ideal starting point for his new connections as he tackles the all-weather for the first time in this BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes.

The Roger Varian-trained Jabaara has a likable CV, having scored twice at this level last season before finishing first past the post in the Group 3 Oak Tree at Goodwood. Demoted to second after a stewards' enquiry, she will be popular to make amends and take this before heading up in class.

Others to note include Richard Hughes' Listed victor Fair Angellica, while Witch Hunter will be expected to improve on his recent reappearance at Lingfield.

2.45 Wolverhampton - Great Chieftain & Kingdom Come headline Lincoln Trial field

A typically competitive renewal of this BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap where a field of 13 will head to post over an extended mile.

Kingdom Come tops the weights for Clive Cox as he returns from a break under Rossa Ryan. The son of Kingman has an excellent record on the all-weather winning four of his ten starts and is just 2lb higher than his last winning mark.

Great Chieftain heads the dangers for Paul and Oliver Cole. This improving four-year-old seeks a hat-trick having landed a pair of turf handicaps when last seen in August and remains with potential off his current mark of 85. David Probert retains the ride.

Johnny Murtagh's Final Voyage would have claims on the pick of his form for JP Murtagh, having showed promise at Dundalk the last day. Symbol Of Light impressed when comfortably claiming a lesser race at Southwell, but a 3lb hike in the weights may halt his progress.

2.05 Hereford - Western General and Hypotenus feature

Joe Tizzard's Western General bounced back from a poor effort at Exeter to record an impressive success at Wincanton and he should be competitive as he steps up in grade despite a 10lb hike in the weights.

Hypotenus is yet to win over fences but has shown plenty of ability including when not beaten far the last twice and could make the frame under Taylor Fisher.

Dan Skelton's useful hurdler Williethebuilder switches to fences, while Donald McCain's Mackenberg sports first-time cheekpieces.

Best of the rest

A few intriguing debutants line up for the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton (3.55pm), including Art Of Fox. Joe Leavy takes 3lb off this King Power-owned son of Mehmas, who will rival Miami Matrix - a last-time-out scorer for the Hugo Palmer team.

Later on the West Midlands card, Jennie Candlish's Probe headlines a fair field in the 5.05pm £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap, despite the presence of Knebworth - who reappears for Richard Hughes. Hollie Doyle gets the ride upon Monsieur Beaulieu in this one, a horse who will be aiming to go one better following back-to-back seconds at Chelmsford.

In the 3.45pm Green Dragon Hotel Hereford Novices' Handicap Chase at Hereford, Langley Hundred is likely to be well-supported for the Hobbs and White combination. His main rival could well be Yes Day, who showed improvement when third at Market Rasen the last day. This seven-year-old will be in the frame if she can progress again.

It's also a big night Stateside, with action from Oaklawn Park, Santa Anita and Tampa Bay on the agenda.

After the Grade 3 Florida Oaks from Tampa Bay at 10.03pm, Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna is undoubtedly the star of the show in the Grade 2 Azeri Stakes, making her seasonal reappearance.

The showpiece of the night is the Grade 1 Beholder Mile, featuring Bob Baffert's Cavalieri and Richi.

Watch every race from Hereford and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...