Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sedgefield, Southwell and Wolverhampton host live racing

It is a busy day of action on Sky Sports Racing, with National Hunt fare from Sedgefield accompanying Flat racing from Southwell and Wolverhampton.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Hat-trick seeking Whenthedealinsdone and Siobhanbrogan feature

Roger Teal's seven-year-old Whenthedealinsdone was a decent handicapper in his day having won off a mark of 90 at Ascot in 2022. He has bounced back to form having won his last two, which included beating a few that reoppose today.

Diamond Dreamer kept on well at Lingfield last time behind a subsequent winner that is now rated 80 and will be hopeful of a strongly-run race in this BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Handicap. David Probert's mount steps up in trip and could fare well with a better start than the aforementioned last day.

Jamie and Saffie Osborne's Hierarchy has been an expensive horse to follow recently but had excuses when short for room at Wolverhampton last time and could bounce back here.

The eye has to be drawn to Hugo Palmer's Siobhanbrogan who returned with an excellent effort to finish second over course and distance following a lengthy 269-day layoff. He is expected to come on for the run and this unexposed type should have more to offer.

Of the rest, veteran campaigner Brian The Snail will be popular with punters as he goes to post for the 85th time.

6.15 Southwell - Last-time-out winners Ormolulu and Mersea clash

Recent winner Ormolulu won a competitive handicap at Southwell when staying on strongly under George Wood. The handicapper has put him up 2lbs for that success but Gemma Tutty has booked 5lb claimer Warren Fentiman, who won on him on him before off a 10lb lower mark over course and distance.

Sean Dylan Bowen gets the leg up on Newcastle winner Mersea for Grant Tuer, who won at a huge price of 50-1 and has won off a higher mark in the past. He is likely to run a solid race if building on his recent performance.

The Real McKay completes the shortlist for this Gamble Responsibly At BetUK Fillies' Handicap and could go well with Connor Planas taking 3lbs off his back.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Manton Road bids to defy 6lb penalty

The consistent Manton Road was a comfortable winner at Newcastle when winning with a fair bit in hand last time and the 6lb penalty probably will not be enough to stop him with Luke Morris back in the saddle for this BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap.

The danger looks to be James Fanshawe's Harryella who caught the eye when winning a nursery at Chelmsford and could follow up off a 4lb higher mark having only had four career starts.

Bay Of Dreams and Mister Knockout would need the race to fall right to win this but they could run into a place.

Best of the rest

At 1.38pm, Demoiselle Kap chases a four-timer in the Download The Vickers.Bet App Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle. His likely rival of three should be Russian Virtue, who likely needed the run on reappearance at Carlisle last month but clearly has ability for trainer David Thompson.

Another horse on form lately is Bond Broker, who eyes a third successive victory in the MW Paving & Groundworks Novices' Hurdle at 2.18pm. Paul Nicholls' charge faces Broderick here - a horse that has demonstrated consistency recently over this trip.

Another horse on the hat-trick hunt is City Escape, who runs on the level in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap at Wolverhampton (5pm).

The West Midlands track's card is not short of runners in a rich vein of form, with Jesse Luc and Further Measure seeking fourth successive victories at 5.40pm and 6.45pm respectively.

Watch every race from Sedgefield, Southwell and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing.