Cheltenham Festival day one preview: Brighterdaysahead takes on Constitution Hill in Champion Hurdle clash

Paddy Brennan has made headlines throughout the jumps season with his persistence to take on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle and his date with destiny has arrived.

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival hero returns on day one in an attempt to regain his crown, taking on last year's winner State Man and new contender Brighterdaysahead.

On the first of four daily Unbridled Cheltenham shows, Brennan and fellow host Matt Chapman discussed all seven races on Tuesday's card at the Festival and were joined on the phone by trainer Tony Mullins and jockey James Bowen.

"I think Brighterdaysahead will win the Champion Hurdle," Brennan said. "That 7lb allowance is a lot of weight and that could be the difference.

"I think she's good enough, even close to level with Constitution Hill. I think we're going to see something special from her.

"I'm not here to knock Constitution Hill and if he wins, I'll be the first man to say: 'Well done'. He's an unbelievable horse and racing needs him in the game, but I think we're going to see Brighterdaysahead at her very best."

Chapman, meanwhile, has always been a huge supporter of Constitution Hill and maintains his belief in Nicky Henderson's star.

Image: Nico de Boinville celebrates Constitution Hill's Christmas Hurdle success

"Turn back the clock to 2019," Chapman said. "Apple's Jade went into the Champion Hurdle having won the Irish Champion Hurdle and was sent off the 7/4 favourite.

"Before the race, Gordon Elliott said: 'She's a monster. She's something else'. What did she do? She was no monster at all. We've got this all over again with Brighterdaysahead.

"She has never eye-balled anything like Constitution Hill. He is a freak.

"He'll jump quicker, he'll travel better and he'll destroy her."