Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hexham and Newcastle host competitive cards on Thursday

There is action for jumps and Flat fans to enjoy live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, with National Hunt fare from Hexham followed by racing on the level from Newcastle.

3.02 Hexham - Breeze Of Wind bids to retain crown

While many eyes will be focused on Cheltenham, the feature at Hexham - the BK Racing Hexham Marathon Handicap Chase - is due off at 3.02pm with last year's winner Breeze Of Wind seeking to retain his crown for the Sam and Stuart Coltherd team. He made the winners' enclosure last time out and was nudged up 2lb for that victory. That puts him 2lb above his last winning mark but, given his strong staying attributes, he warrants his chances again.

Alan King sends a rare runner to Hexham in the shape of Betterforeveryone with Sean Quinlan booked. King boasts a great record at the Durham track with a record of 6-15 for a 40 per cent strike-rate.

Jack Power takes a valuable 7lb off the top weight Destiny Is All who runs for Lucinda Russell. This consistent type should run his race over the four-mile trip.

7.30 Newcastle - Castan chases four-timer

Bryan Smart has been in decent form in the last few weeks with the small number of runners he has had and he brings his four-timer-seeking Castan to Newcastle with Paul Mulrennan aboard. He made easy work of a 6lb raise from his previous victory and, despite being nudged up another 2lb, he should go well again in the £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap.

Monks Dream has had a dose of 'seconditis' recently, not being beaten far at Newcastle for Tim Easterby. He has bumped into some in-form rivals the last two times and should run his race again.

The Michael Dods-trained King's Crown has been kept busy this year with six runs already and found his head in front last time out. Rhys Elliott gets on well with him and takes 7lb off his back.

8.00 Newcastle - Haslam pair top field of five

Ben Haslam brings two runners who have a great record at the track for this Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Handicap in William Dewhirst and Fortamour. William Dewhirst has been somewhat of a revelation, progressing from a rating of 63 to 84. Having shown significant improvement in the last few months he looked as if the handicapper had caught up with him last time and he was nudged down 3lb for finishing third.

Pals Battalion boasts rock-solid recent form in his last six runs with form figures 2,2,1,1,2,2. He has only been raised 1lb for his most recent run and the Middleham Park team must think there is more to come.

Mondammej has been dropping to a nice mark after making great strides earlier in the year. He is back down to his last winning mark and could be dangerous.

Watch Hexham and Newcastle live on Thursday afternoon on Sky Sports Racing...