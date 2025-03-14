Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster, Southwell and Wolverhampton host busy cards

We're all set for a busy Friday on Sky Sports Racing, with competitive action from Doncaster, Southwell and Wolverhampton on the way throughout the day.

3.02 Doncaster - Shared takes on Burrows Hall and Bold Recruit

Harry Derham has several chances on the afternoon and Shared could be weighted to strike here under Paul O'Brien in this Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap Hurdle. Still only a six-year-old, he is now 7lb below his last winning mark and arrives on the back of a solid second at Wetherby.

Burrows Hall has clear claims for the Sue Smith and Joel Parkinson combination. He seeks a hat-trick having scored at Uttoxeter before following up at Market Rasen. A bold bid is expected despite a further rise in grade.

Bold Recruit got off the mark over hurdles at Ludlow last month and rates a lively contender on this handicap debut under Johnny Burke. Rialannah encountered difficulties when stepping down in trip at Market Rasen the last day but should fare better returning to a more ideal distance with Peter Kavanagh in the plate.

7.30 Southwell - Shartash & Rosario contest hot class 2

The feature Gamble Responsibly At BetUK Handicap looks a cracker with Shatash heading a quality field of 13.

The Archie Watson-trained five-year-old scored in Listed company last season before contesting the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Well beaten in the British Champions Sprint on his final start, he returned with an encouraging third at Lingfield and should strip fitter here. Wathnan's number one James Doyle regains the ride from Hollie Doyle.

Rosario heads the dangers for Roger Teal and Lewis Edmunds. Group placed as a two-year-old, he showed useful form last season and wasn't beaten far in a decent handicap at Kempton last month.

Badri took a course and distance event on his penultimate start and rates best of the rest, although Tiger Crusade could also surprise a few if he appreciates the drop back to six furlongs for David Simcock.

6.20 Wolverhampton - Bravo Zulu and Urban Road lock horns

This Win £1M With Betmgm's Golden Goals Handicap looks a trappy affair with plenty of in-form contenders.

Alan Brown's Urban Road is the obvious place to start as he bids for a four-timer. A cosy winner at Newcastle at the start of February, he comfortably claimed a pair of Wolverhampton handicaps and could still have more to offer despite a 6lb hike in the weights.

Bravo Zulu has an excellent record on the all-weather and having landed his fifth success at Lingfield, he must be feared if as effective at this different track.

Of the others, Southwell winner Chola Empire should have each-way claims under Daniel Muscutt.

Best of the rest

Last Rodeo and Dramatic Encore look the key players of four in the Doncaster Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Novices' Hurdle at 2.22pm. Both horses boast last time out victories for Christian Williams and Harry Derham respectively and will benefit from the expected good ground on Town Moor.

At Southwell, the 5.30pm Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Fillies' Novice Stakes sees two Godolphin prodigies lock horns. Both trained by Charlie Appleby, Romantic Opera and debutant Wishful Spirit will both be well supported, with William Buick and Hollie Doyle taking the rides. The latter filly is by Dubawi out of Duchess Of Berry and could be one for the notebook. Later on the card, Sax Appeal goes on the hunt for a four-timer in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap (8pm).

Rogue Tornado is a big player for James Owen in the 7.20pm BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Handicap after another Godolphin charge, Padre Bay (a distant relation to Adayar) makes his bow at 5.45pm.

Watch Doncaster, Southwell and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing...