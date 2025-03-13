Cheltenham Festival day four tips: Jamie Codd taking on Gold Cup favourite Galopin Des Champs with Inothewayurthinkin

Jamie Codd concludes his Cheltenham column with a race-by-race guide to Friday, the Festival’s flagship day, headlined by the Gold Cup.

JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.20)

Willie Mullins incredibly has 11 runners in here, so he obviously holds a strong hand, and Lulamba looked potentially smart when winning at Ascot, but I've been really taken with what EAST INDIA DOCK has done since being switched to hurdles for James Owen.

He's notched up two impressive wins at the track so far in good times, and that Cheltenham experience is certainly in his favour compared to his key market rivals.

He's by Golden Horn, who sired the 2025 Champion Hurdler winner Golden Ace, and the yard saddled Burdett Road to finish second in that race, and also hit the board in the Fred Winter, so there's no doubt that James Owen is capable of mixing it with the very biggest names at the Cheltenham Festival.

Image: East India Dock takes on Lulamba in the Triumph Hurdle

William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (2.00)

ABSURDE is 8lbs higher than when winning this last year, but I'd say there's a fair chance the handicapper hasn't got the bottom of him yet, especially as we've not seen him take part in a hurdles race since the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

He impressed me with how he went through last year's running, travelling strongly and quickening well after the last. He beat L'Eau Du Sud, who has obviously shown himself to be a Grade 1 horse subsequently, and Absurde has proved he's a real classy operator himself with some brilliant efforts on the flat since then.

Kargese is obviously a big danger off what looks a favourable mark in a race which should suit her, so Willie Mullins very much looks to hold the aces in the County.

Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (2.40)

ALLEGORIE DE VASSY has jumped better and looked more comfortable since adopting more positive tactics in her races, and I'm siding her to beat old rivals such as Dinoblue and Limerick Lace when they meet again on Friday afternoon.

She's been very good since Christmas, beating Limerick Lace by 25 lengths and only going down by a neck to Dinoblue in the Opera Hat at Naas last month. The step up in trip is perhaps more in her favour than Dinoblue's and she gets the vote from me to win this time around.

Image: Allegorie De Vassy (near) in the colours of owner Rich Ricci

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (3.20)

I was so impressed with The New Lion's win on Wednesday and judging on the strength of that race, I'm looking at WENDIGO in the Albert Bartlett as my strongest fancy of the day at the prices. He was second to The New Lion when dropped in in the Challow, and he picked up really well late on.

Judging by that run I think he'll definitely stay the extra trip, and will improve for it. He's classier than some of his rivals at the top of the market and has significantly better form. He's just a very good horse, I'd say.

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (4.00)

We saw in Tuesday's Champion Hurdle that anything can happen in a horse race, so let's hope for a smooth passage for Galopin Des Champs when he lines up in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. I'd absolutely love to see him win this race and emulate the greats. He so deserves this moment - he's been an absolute joy to watch over the years.

I do think Banbridge is an interesting contender for Joseph O'Brien. He was good in the King George and we know nice ground suits him. He brings a new formline to the table, but the more I've watched the Irish Gold Cup replay, the more I think INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN appeals as the each-way option if you want to take on Galopin Des Champs.

He acts well at Cheltenham judging on his Kim Muir win and improved on his Savills Chase run when getting closer to the champion in the Irish Gold Cup. I expect he'll step forward again, and we've seen again this week just how good Gavin Cromwell is at getting them ready for the Festival.

Image: Galopin Des Champs bids for a famous third Gold Cup

St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (4.40)

I've been keen on WILLITGOAHEAD in this for a while now, and I think he's set to run a huge race in the big Hunter Chase on Friday. He was very well-trained by Sean Doyle and is now with Gordon Elliott in the Bective Stud colours, who obviously tasted their first Festival success on this day last year.

This horse is a really young and progressive runner in this sphere and he's open to a huge amount of improvement. He bolted up at Thurles in January, and he really impressed me with his clean, aggressive jumping and with the way he travelled. I don't see why he wouldn't be able to adapt to a bigger field and he's suited by this sort of ground. He has a lot in his favour here.

Sam Curling saddles the well-fancied Angels Dawn in the race, but I'll also give a shout to his WONDERWALL at a big price. This is a horse with an awful lot of talent and some very good form to his name going back a few years.

He often struggled with his jumping, but he has been good at his obstacles when winning two points for his new trainer. He's also got Rob James on his back, who's truly one of the best in business. I wouldn't put you off having a little bit on each-way at 25-1.

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (5.20)

WODHOOH is another I've written about plenty on attheraces.com in the past couple of months, and I'm excited to see her line up in the Martin Pipe in search of a seventh straight hurdles win. She's yet to taste defeat in this discipline and her formlines have much talked about, with the likes of Joyeuse, Take No Chances and others all giving her Cheltenham win in December significant boosts.

Gordon Elliott has said this has been the plan for a little while now. She'll be ridden by Danny Gilligan who is a star in the making, and I'm hoping this mare's winning streak continues.