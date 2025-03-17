Today on Sky Sports Racing: Polyvega and Hot Darling clash at Chantilly with Fontwell, Southwell and Wolverhampton also live on Monday

It's a very busy Monday on Sky Sports Racing with a mouth-watering clash at Chantilly accompanying domestic action from Southwell, Fontwell and Wolverhampton.

1.30 Chantilly - Polyvega, Hot Darling and Une Pointure feature

Nurlan Bizakov purchased Hot Darling from Amy Murphy before Royal Ascot last year after she was unbeaten in her two starts in France. Having cost 460,000 guineas at the sale she failed to deliver in the Albany Stakes, finishing 11th. Now with Mario Barrati, the connections must be hopeful of a big run.

Christophe Soumillion gets the leg-up aboard Une Pointure for the first time having won a Listed race at Deauville last time out. The form of that looks good and should go well.

Polyvega is a daughter of Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Polydream and has recently moved yards to Christophe Ferland having been with Carlos Laffon-Parias. She ran well in the Prix Morny when not beaten far behind Whistlejacket.

4.40 Southwell - Greatness Awaits chases hat-trick

Alastair Ralph will be delighted with Greatness Awaits as he only manages to win by minimal distances. A neck being the winning margin in both of his wins means the handicapper has only nudged him up 7lb for these two wins and chases the hat-trick today in this Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap Hurdle.

The race is littered with last-time-out winners and Glen Road comes into this contest having won a Market Rasen handicap hurdle decisively. He's up 7lb for that and will be competitive again. Gary and Josh Moore have been in fierce form recently operating at a 25 per cent strike rate. Aggagio lines up from them having helped that strike rate when winning at Warwick. He remains unchanged in the handicap and will go well if the turnaround is not too quick.

4.27 Wolverhampton - In-form Urban Road and Paradoxical clash

The All-Weather Horse Of The Year contest is beginning to hot up and two contenders line up in the first race at Wolverhampton. Urban Road has been admirably consistent for Alan Brown having not been out of the first five in his last 16 stars. He currently sits eighth in the standings on 38 points and a win in this Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap would put him to second.

The Jennie Candlish-trained Paradoxical chases the four-timer while carrying the 5lb penalty for victory last time out. He currently sits 20th in the standings on 33 points and looks to sneak up the table with another victory. Get Jiggy With It is an interesting runner having joined George Boughey from Charlie Hills. A tricky customer who had good back form finally got his head in front at Redcar and struggled in handicap company since. Maybe the change of yard could be helpful in keeping him interested.

Best of the rest

Godspeed looked a promising filly at Chantilly the last day and returns here for the Prix du Chateau at 2.05pm. Entered for the Prix de Diane, Yann Lerner's charge will look to get the better of the likes of Les Petits Princes and Romance Certaine in what seems a really nice race.

Back on home soil, Diplomatic Ash will look to repeat the feat of his triumph around Fontwell Park 11 days ago in the BetGoodwin Handicap Chase at 2.37pm. He runs off a raised mark of 107 and will be partnered by Tom Cannon.

Fergal O'Brien's Jack Hyde looks the key player in the Play At The Races Stableduel Novices' Hurdle at 3.30pm, stepping up in trip after success on similar ground here two weeks ago. He will have to be wary of Middleham Park's South Omo Zone, who didn't appreciate heavy ground at Exeter but will likely progress on a sounder surface here.

Ash Wednesday, Kristal Klear and South Dakota feature in the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Watch Southwell, Fontwell, Wolverhampton and Chantilly - live on Sky Sports Racing