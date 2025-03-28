Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell, Southwell and Lingfield host live action on Friday

A busy day lies in store on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, with jumps action from Fontwell along with Flat racing from Lingfield and Southwell on the all-weather.

3.45 Fontwell - Good Friday Fairy and Diplomatic Ash chase hat-tricks

Ben Clarke's Good Friday Fairy tops the weights for the feature Class Two Smith And Western Chase Series Final (Handicap Chase) having won his last two starts. The bold jumping grey has got his act together in small fields with victories at Taunton and Wincanton this season and is nudged up 6lb for his last win.

Diplomatic Ash is another that arrives here chasing a hat-trick for Gary and Josh Moore. He has been hard ridden to his successes but has got the job done when well fancied on last two starts. He carries a 7lb penalty but do not be surprised to see him challenge again in the hands of Tom Cannon.

Royal Mer has been admirably consistent which hinders his handicap mark as he never really gets any leeway. He looks to get his head in front for the first time since April for Jack Tudor and David Pipe.

5.15 Southwell - Further Measure chases five-timer

Mike Murphy has hit the jackpot with Further Measure with form figures of 1,4,1,1,1,1 in his last six starts and jockey Sean Dylan Bowen is unbeaten aboard him in three rides. The eight-year-old had dropped to a favourable mark and is still 6lb below his peak mark when he was younger. More improvement could be to come stepping back up over two miles in the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap.

Wonder has progressed with each run for James Fanshawe and looks to continue his good form after winning a three-runner race by a head last time out. The handicapper leaves him unchanged for his win over course and distance earlier this month.

Jennie Candlish has purchased an interesting recruit from Andre Fabre and Juddmonte in Pergamon. Running creditably in all three starts and never being out of the first three, he could be an interesting buy for the in-form team.

5.37 Lingfield - Tadbreeb, Diamondonthehill and Intervention feature

Diamondonthehill heads the field of eight for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap. Having had only five runs for the yard he has ran creditably, making the placings three of the five times. Rod Millman has found the key to Tadreeb with three wins from five starts. He is up to 79 now and looks at the top of his mark despite being a long way from his peak rating.

Intervention has dropped 1lb for a solid run last time and Alastair Rawlinson gets the leg up after being ridden by an apprentice in his last three starts. He looks as if he may get an easy lead here and could be dangerous on the front end from stall three.

Watch every race from Fontwell, Lingfield and Southwell - live on Sky Sports Racing...