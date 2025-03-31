Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton and Newcastle host competitive racing

There is plenty to enjoy on Sky Sports Racing this afternoon, with Wolverhampton and Newcastle opening their gates for competitive racing on the Flat and over Jumps.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Mr Baloo bids to land the hat-trick

Richard Hannon's Mr Baloo won at the track last time when beating in-form all-weather horse-of-the-year contender Paradoxical. He carries a 5lb penalty for that success and will go close to landing the hat-trick under usual pilot Joe Leavy.

Perfectly Timed represents Archie Watson, with Hollie Doyle in the saddle, and was last seen winning easily at Newcastle in the first-time blinkers back in September. He remains unexposed and will be hard to beat if building on that effort.

With a few that like to go forward it could set up for the patiently ridden Lordsbridge Blu to fly home under 3lb claimer Ben Sanderson.

Class dropping Silent Age and horse-of-the-year contender Charlie's Choice also rate as dangers.

4.00 Newcastle - Coniston George, Pay The Piper and Horn Cape clash

Nicky Richard's Coniston George comes here in good form having landed a comfortable success at Carlisle and still has more to offer despite a 7lb rise for that win. The ground should be fine for this seven-year-old and remains unexposed over this trip.

Pay The Piper is better known for exploits over fences but tackled hurdles last time when finishing second at Newcastle over two miles and one furlong, with Ann Hamilton favouring coming back here to tackle a step up in trip this time. He is consistent so is likely to run his race.

Top-weight Horn Cape was a progressive type around this time last season and is yet to be out of the frame on five attempts over hurdles here. The Ben Haslam and Richie McLernon combination could have more to come with Horn Cape and it would be no surprise to see him back in Newcastle's winning enclosure.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Tea Sea and Star Pupil feature

Tea Sea is a consistent operator on the all-weather surface having won on it four times and he looks the one to beat as Tony Carroll bids to become this season's Champion All-Weather Trainer. He was last seen staying on into third at Kempton and could be hard to pin back now back up in trip.

Richard Hughes' Star Pupil has been put up 1lb for finishing second at Chelmsford last time and is now 8lb higher than his last winning mark, which came in January, and will need to build on that effort.

Cosmos Raj was behind the reopposing Tea Sea at Wolverhampton and is now 3lb lower than that effort, and is starting to become well-handicapped so cannot be ruled out.

Best of the rest

Kinswoman - a half-sister to Lockinge Stakes winner Audience, she makes her second start in the 5.30pm Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Wolverhampton. Her fourth-placed finish on debut can perhaps be explained by her being unsettled at the post and she should come on leaps and bounds here.

At 7.30pm, Khangai makes his 15th and final start of the All-Weather Championship season in the £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap. With four wins to his name since October, he has to enter calculations under Hector Crouch.

Watch every race from Newcastle and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing or stream with NOW.