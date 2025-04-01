Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Wolverhampton host action on the Flat

Lingfield and Wolverhampton are the venues for today's live action on Sky Sports Racing, with recent winner Jungle Land looking to carry a 5lb penalty to victory at the Dunstall Park track.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Recent winner Jungle Land carries a 5lb penalty

Billy Loughnane is searching for his first All-Weather champion jockey title and Jungle Land could present him with a great chance to get another winner on the board in this Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap. George Boughey's four-year-old carries a 5lb penalty for his Dunstall Park success just over a week ago and will be hard to stop here.

Gogo Yubari makes her debut for the Tony Carroll team having joined from Dylan Cunha six days ago. She caught the eye when finishing off strongly at the track over five furlongs and showed clear signs that this step up to six will suit.

The consistent Muscika has been hitting the frame recently and is likely to be competitive off this mark of 71. Mumayaz - making his 58th career start at only six years old - is the mount of table topper Hector Crouch.

Cargin Bhui could also have a say back in calmer waters as well as last-time-out winner Hectic.

4.48 Lingfield - Urban Sprawl bids to get back to winning ways

Charlie Johnston's Urban Sprawl comes into this in good form having finished second when attempting to make all at Wolverhampton last time out. He was just denied by the strong staying Paradixical that day and a repeat of that effort could see him land the win in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap, especially if allowed to dictate under Callum Shepherd.

Enpassant is just 1lb above his last winning mark which was only back in February and must be respected at the foot of the weights for the Stuart Williams team. This is this runner's first attempt back over a mile since showing promise when fourth at Wolverhampton back in December and don't be surprised if Marco Ghiani's mount is in the frame here.

Horse of the year contender Hitched has two more runs left in the championship and a win here would give him a huge chance of taking home the £100k prize. David Simcock would have picked this race especially for his five-year-old given his record of 3-6 here and has a huge chance of adding to that.

Karen Jewell's Irish recruit Future Cutlet and The Bitter Moose complete the shortlist.

4.13 Lingfield - Last-time-out winner Pacifist makes handicap debut

Top-weighted Pacifist was ridden with confidence at Newcastle when making all to score nicely over a mile and a similar performance would see her tough to beat here over one mile and two furlongs on handicap debut in the in the Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap.

The one to keep an eye on would be War Hawk, who cost 180,000gns as a yearling and was in a decent novice back in October that has thrown up a few winners. Simon and Ed Crisford have since gelded the three-year-old and his mark of 72 looks workable now upped in trip.

Ed Dunlop's Moonlit Stage has progressed nicely since being gelded and is now rated 10lbs higher than when making his handicap debut in September. He could put his experience to good use here and rates as a danger.

Best of the rest

Midnightattheoasis will have to shoulder a 10lb penalty if he is to land the four-timer for connections in Lingfield's closing Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap at 5.20pm. The services of Rossa Ryan will improve his chances, but Phil McEntee will need his charge to pull out all the stops to get the job done here.

Last time out winner Avarice clashes with the uber consistent Marinakis in the 5.25pm Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Apprentice Handicap at Wolverhampton. The former - trained by John Butler - is paired with Warren Fentiman whilst Marinakis, who hasn't finished outside of the places in his last five starts, runs for Ian Williams.

Amo Racing's Hollywood Treasure headlines the 6.00pm Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Restricted Maiden Stakes before First Greyed goes for the hat-trick in the 8.30pm Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap.