Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton and Sedgefield host live action

Plumpton and Sedgefield take centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday alongside additional racing from Auteuil.

4.15 Plumpton - In-form pair Narragansett and Lumi Plugin clash

Neil Mulholland fields Narragansett who built on his first couple of starts over hurdles to score over two miles at this venue in February. He followed up with a comfortable victory on his handicap debut at Sandown and could prove hard to beat under this 5lb penalty. Conor O'Farrell retains the ride for this LGT Wealth Management Handicap Hurdle.

Lumi Plugin got off the mark over hurdles when winning a course and distance handicap under Rob Hargreaves and must be feared if able to step forward over a trip that suits.

Of the others, Shengai Enki merits respect after his recent runner-up effort at Wincanton, while James Owen has enlisted a visor on topweight Hecouldbetheone.

2.42 Sedgefield - Tom Creen & Jackpot Cash headline

Tom Creen has been running with credit since winning at this course back in December and must have strong claims in this betvickers.com Handicap Chase if able to improve on his recent second behind The Paddy Pie.

Jackpot Cash scored on debut for the James Owen yard at Southwell last month but has failed to justify favouritism the last twice. He steps up a furlong in distance but will need to finish with more vigour than when third at Fakenham. Jockey Henry Brooke has a higher level stakes profit around this track than anywhere else, so this horse must enter calculations.

Beat The Edge is just 5lb higher than his last winning mark, while Valence d'Aumont needs to bounce back from a lacklustre display at Doncaster despite being offered no help from the handicapper.

3.40 Plumpton - Leading Swoop looks to follow up Fontwell success

Robert Walford saddles Leading Scoop who tops the weights under Harry Kimber. Impressive when scoring for the first time over fences at Fontwell earlier this month, he should remain competitive in this similar grade.

Anthony Honeyball's Dear Ralphy has struggled in two starts over fences but has dropped to a workable mark based on the pick of his hurdles form.

Point-to-point winner Autumn Philtre is worth a mention on his second start for trainer Paddy Butler.

Best of the rest

The Tizzard team field the promising Blacksamssenorita in the 2.30pm Hottotrotracing Supports Jamie's Farm Mares' Novices' Hurdle, a horse who looked mightily impressive when shedding her maiden tag at Exeter last month. With just three other runners taking to the Plumpton track, don't be surprised if she makes all once again if allowed to dictate terms early.

Over at Sedgefield, the 2.07pm Lakeland Dairies "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle sees Masterpiece look to follow up a facile success at Newcastle recently. Stepping up in trip for Rebecca Menzies, one would think the five-year-old would be open to improvement.

In France, Auteuil hosts two Listed handicap contests at 1.47pm and 2.57pm.

