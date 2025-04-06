Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell, Ffos Las and Plumpton host live action

Ffos Las, Southwell and Plumpton host domestic racing alongside exciting action from ParisLongchamp on a jam-packed Sunday on Sky Sports Racing.

4.55 Southwell - Holkham Bay and Diligent Harry contest valuable feature

A fascinating feature Weekly £5 Free Bet With BetUK Handicap with nearly £40,000 to the winner.

Holkham Bay enjoyed a successful four-year-old campaign winning on three occasions including when narrowly seeing off Garfield Shadow at Ascot in October. His trainer William Knight is hoping he can step forward again and translate that turf form to the all-weather.

Dual Listed winner Diligent Harry drops into handicap company having struggled to last twice, while Wiltshire warrants respect for the William Haggas team.

Ferrous took the All-Weather Sprint Trial at Lingfield on his last start and remains on an upward curve.

4.00 ParisLongchamp - Map Of Stars fancied for Group 2 glory

Map Of Stars headlines a small but select field for this Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt at ParisLongchamp.

Francis-Henri Graffard's four-year-old showed useful form at three and returned with an impressive success in the Group 3 Prix Exbury at Saint-Cloud. He is taken to land this before tackling Group 1 company throughout the summer.

Horizon Dore looks the chief threat for trainer Patrice Cottier. Twice a winner in this grade, he ran a cracker when third in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last season but will need to prove he retains all his ability after suffering a heavy defeat at Chantilly last month.

4.40 Ffos Las - In-form Holeshot faces Copper Jack

A competitive renewal of this RHN Travel Destinations In Comfort Handicap Hurdle at Ffos Las sees in-form Holeshot among a field of 10.

The Tim Vaughan-trained runner has excelled on his last two starts winning comfortably at Taunton and Warwick. An 8lb higher mark might not stop him completing the treble.

Copper Jack arrives on the back of a facile victory at Chepstow on his first start after a wind operation and he rates a strong contender with Callum Pritchard claiming a handy 5lb.

Fils De Roi ran with credit when beaten favourite at Uttoxeter in November but has not been seen since.

Also at ParisLongchamp...

Dubawi colt Azimpour looks the headline runner in the Group 3 Prix la Force, donning the Aga Khan colours for Francis-Henri Graffard. The three-year-old showed flashes of talent when scoring on debut over course and distance and will face the unbeaten Nizam in this one at 2.50pm. Godolphin and Juddmonte's silks also feature, represented by Cualificar and New Ground respectively.

Mandanaba (by Ghaiyyath out of Mandesha) looks another eyecatching Aga Khan runner in the 3.25pm Group 3 Al Shira'aa Racing Prix Vanteaux. This horse recorded a comfortable six-length triumph on debut at Chantilly and is partnered with Mickael Barzalona, who boasts a strike rate of 31% over the last two weeks. Flaming Stone - a former Andrew Balding charge - will look to challenge, as will Gezora.

Best of the rest

The O'Neill team abandoned the All-Weather with God Of Fire and opted to send the five-year-old over hurdles for the first time in the Crystal Services Maiden Hurdle at Plumpton (3.25pm), with Ritchie McLernon taking the ride. Bohemian Breeze also makes his bow over obstacles for the Gary and Josh Moore combination.

On the Flat, Tremorgio looks the one to beat for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin in the 3.45pm BetMGM: It's Showtime EBF Novice Stakes. Another son of Dubawi, this horse has been untroubled at Newmarket and Southwell thus far and should make light work of the field here.

Watch every race from Ffos Las, Plumpton and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing.