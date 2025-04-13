Today on Sky Sports Racing: ParisLongchamp hosts Classic trials

It's all eyes on ParisLongchamp on Sunday as Zarigana returns in the Prix de la Grotte on Classic trials day, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.25 ParisLongchamp- Zarigana headlines Prix de la Grotte septet

Zarigana makes her much-anticipated reappearance as she headlines a field of seven in the Prix de la Grotte at ParisLongchamp.

Francis-Henri Graffard's daughter of Siyouni looked like a top-class filly when winning on her first two starts before being narrowly denied in the Group One Prix Marcel Boussac. She is expected to leave that form behind and take this on her way to the French 1000 Guineas.

British raider Shes Perfect represents Charlie Fellowes and Kieran Shoemark. She steps up markedly in class having won her debut at Haydock before finishing third at Goodwood.

Others to note include the unbeaten Safia.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Misunderstood and Darius Cen clash

The Prix de Fontainebleau also looks an interesting trial for the colts' Classic at 2.50pm.

Mario Barratti's Misunderstood was a classy two-year-old winning on debut before claiming Group 3 honours on his second start. He finished a creditable third behind Camille Pissarro in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at this venue on his final start and a reproduction of that would see him hard to beat here.

Darius Cen returned with a sparkling success in the Listed Prix Omnium II at Saint-Cloud last month and will have the fitness edge on several of his rivals.

Sahlan warrants respect after his debut success on the all-weather at Deauville and Francis-Henri Graffard gave him a positive mention this week.

4.00 ParisLongchamp - Tito Mo Cen and Nitoi feature

Victoria Head saddles Tito Mo Cen who burst onto the scene with a seven-length success at Chantilly in February. He followed up in a Listed race at the same venue and rates the one to beat if able to translate his form to turf.

Andre Fabre's Nitoi produced a taking performance when winning on debut at Chantilly in September, he will be expected to step forward again and could provide his master trainer with a fifteenth success in the race.

Of the others, the unbeaten Rafale Design remains with plenty of promise.

Best of the rest

1.33 Paris - Listed heat where Doyler rides Wathnan's First Look.

First Look chased home subsequent Group Two winner Map Of Stars at Saint-Cloud on his seasonal reappearance and faces a more straightforward contest here. He's bumped into some smart sorts since finishing second in the Prix Du Jockey Club as a three-year-old and there could be more to come from him at four.

Both Cambronne and Climate Change scored three times in 2024 and arrive here hoping to return to the winners' enclosure but the former has to give weight away to all rivals and the latter needs to take a decent step forward.

Wakaburn and Lord Achilles complete the line-up.