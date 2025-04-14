Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hexham and Chantilly feature live on Monday

Hexham hosts our domestic action on Monday and we also have some fascinating contests from Chantilly, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.15 Chantilly - Arizona Blaze, Polyvega and Apollo Fountain clash in the Group Three Prix Sigy

Polyvega made an emphatic start to 2025 when bolting up in a listed contest at Chantilly last time on debut for Christophe Ferland. She was twice placed in group company as a juvenile and is an exciting contender in the Group Three Prix Sigy from Chantilly this afternoon.

It could be a decent year for Amo Racing and they saddle Arizona Blaze here. This three-year-old colt has run some mighty races in Group One company including finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. David Egan will be bullish of his chances in this competitive matchup.

Andre Fabre won this race last year with the excellent Sajir and has a great chance of winning this race again with Apollo Fountain. She was sent off a short-priced favourite in the Prix de Cabourg in July but was slightly hampered that day and could only manage fourth. Her main goal this season will be the French 1000 Guineas, and this could be a nice stepping stone for her.

British runners The Strikin Viking, Miss Lamai and King Of Light are also worthy of mentions.

2.48 Hexham - Course specialist Backbyjet bids for another success

Brian Ellison's seven-year-old Backbyjet is a course winner and lines up in the Horslyx - For Horse's Health & Welfare Handicap Chase. He needs to bounce back, having been well beaten here in December but has now fallen to a workable mark of 106, which is only one pound above his last winning mark.

Sean Quinlan gets the leg up on Heritier who comes here having finished a respectable fourth in the Go North One Man Class 2 series final last time and is likely to go close back in calmer waters.

Diamond Mix is yet to win from eight attempts and Paul Robson opts to drop back in trip, which could be the key.

Fostered Phil has clearly had issues having only ran twelve times and now eleven but was second on his sole start over fences and could hit the frame under Brian Hughes.

3.48 Hexham - Hat-trick seeking Halfway House Lad headlines.

Halfway House Lad made-all over course and distance last time and always seemed to be doing enough when holding Lewa House at bay. Useful three-pound claimer Charlie Price keeps the ride, and he is sure to go close in search for his hat-trick.

Course specialist Gibberwell has only been out of the frame on two occasions from eight starts at the track and won this race in 2023. Jake Coulson's nine-year-old cannot be ruled out to back up his last-time-out course and distance win.

Dr Shirocco's record over the course and distance here reads 1,2,3 and the ground will be no issue for him. Philip Armson keeps the ride, and he should be competitive off this mark of 88, which is only one pound above when winning here in May.

Lucinda Russell's pair Torosay and Return To Fire were behind Gibberwell at Hexham last time but the former won this race last year. They could both go close at a track they've run well at.

Best of the Rest

1.30 Chantilly - Hold My Hand represents Amy Murphy.

Amy Murphy has already struck four times in France this season and she is represented by Hold My Hand who was sent off favourite to make a winning debut last time out. She wasn't able to sustain her effort that day, but she didn't do much wrong and you'd hope there is more to come.

Limpide represents the in-form Francis-Henri Graffard and Mikael BArzalona combination here and she chased home another of Amy Murphy's two-year-old's on her debut. She's another who should take a nice step forward and could be in the shake-ip.

Sbikha finished just ahead of Limpide that day and seemed to warm to her job nicely so shouldn't be ruled out in her bid to go one better.