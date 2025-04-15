Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell hosts six-race card

It is all eyes on the jumps this Tuesday with Southwell the sole venue as they host a competitive six-race card, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.15 Southwell - Joyeuse's half-sister Kientzheim headlines

Nicky Henderson's Kientzheim made a successful debut for the yard when showing a good turn of foot at Kempton. Although she was unable to back that performance up when sent off a warm favourite at Newbury, she is expected to return to form in the Weekend Winners On Sky Sports Racing Novices' Hurdle.

Notably, she is a half-sister to Joyeuse, winner of the William Hill Hurdle and should have a decent career ahead of her.

Serious Challenge arrives in good form having won his last two starts but both of those came on soft and heavy ground. He bids for the hat-trick here but it remains to be seen if he can be as effective on quicker ground.

Three-pound claimer Jack Hogan rides John Barbour who ran out a wide-margin winner at Newbury last time, but was entitled to do so in what looked a weak race.

Sorceleur and Monticello complete the line-up.

2.40 Southwell - Stardhem chases the hat-trick

Ben Pauling's Stardhem was an impressive winner at Huntingdon last time when pulling clear of the field. He has been put up 10 pounds for his two successes but is in top form and Ben Jones will be hoping he can guide him to a hat-trick in the Join Southwell Golf Club Handicap Chase.

King Of The Hill ran a mighty race to finish second following a 285-day break at Hereford, and with that run now behind him he should strip fitter and is expected to go close.

This race has a few contenders that like to go forward, which could set it up for King Of The Hill.

Ensel Du Perche finished second at Market Rasen recently and goes off an unchanged mark, but may not get his own way with last-time-out winner Pep Talking and Coolmoyne also likely to go forward.

4.25 Southwell - My Gift To You bids to bounce back for James Owen

James Owen's My Gift To You switched to hurdles last time when finishing third over this course and distance. He was sent off a warm favourite that day, and despite not winning he did show enough to suggest he could bounce back to form.

Paul Nicholls' runner Jackpot d'Athou wears the first-time blinkers and must be respected under the in-form Harry Cobden.

Nine-year-old Art Of Diplomacy is well-handicapped on old form, and if the first-time blinkers do the trick he could go close.

Ballela Blaze jumped poorly at Plumpton recently but despite this he still managed to stay on for second place. He is a big danger if his jumping improves.